It was a cruel moment of déjà vu for McCormick High School last season.
After battling through a COVID-19-shortened season, the Chiefs made it back to the state playoffs, on the back of a 5-2 (4-1 region) record, which was good for second in Region 1-1A.
So, what was the team’s reward for finishing second? A first-round rematch with Wagener-Salley, the same team that shut out the Chiefs in 2019. Although last season’s matchup might not have resulted in a blowout, the 38-28 loss hurt all the same.
“We have to tip our hats to Wagener-Salley. They are a good team,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “It was just one of those games where it was a coin toss and whoever came out with the win came out with the win. Our focus this year is to get better from last year, put that behind us and move forward.”
For senior Omarian Key, the pain from the playoff loss along with experiencing the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, motivated his teammates and him to get back to the field as soon as possible.
“It definitely put an edge on our shoulders,” Key said. “We came with a purpose. We came in with something to prove because we don’t want to have what happened last year to happen again.”
In order to try and ensure the team isn’t bounced from the first round of the playoffs, players used the offseason to tune their skills that they wanted to work on last season.
Senior Kurtis Drennon is an offensive and defensive lineman who, like many of his teammates, does not come off the field. With two positions that are marred with technique and good positioning, he said both positions come naturally to him.
“I worked on some defensive line stuff,” Drennon said. “Last year, I was mostly an offensive lineman and would (rotate) through on defense, but this year I have been preparing to go both ways. It’s pretty easy with the way we condition our bodies and the way I have been conditioning. I can go 100% the whole time. It does come naturally, but I still have to work for it.”
Pratt said the offensive line will “dictate” how far McCormick will go this season and, with the disappointment of last season looming, he said the team needs to focus on getting better every day.
“I don’t want them to get down about last year,” Pratt said. “Those kids were really hurt when they lost that playoff game last year. I can see it in their eyes and I can see it in their body language. They want to work and they want to go as deep as they can this year. We have to get better than we were last year. not just the running back or the O-line, it has to be the whole team if we want to make it back to the playoffs again this year.”