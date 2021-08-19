For many second-year coaches, the ensuing season is when they can get into a groove and can begin to build upon the prior season.
Laurens coach Darryl Smith went through an unprecedented first season. The coach started his regime during the COVID-shortened season, which limited not only time on the field, but made Smith and the coaching staff have to be flexible.
“It was a challenge as far as scheduling. It was a challenge as far as week to week, not knowing if we’re going to play or not,” Smith said. “The kids were on a different schedule.
“Most of the time, our players went to school for a few days a week and they had different times when they were in school, so there were some challenges with that. That was the biggest thing is just getting in a routine because I think playing and coaching football, one of the things you try to do is get into a routine where everybody knows what to do each day.”
Smith said the Raiders had to overcome not being able to meet with players consistently to implement key concepts in their offensive and defensive schemes. Another hurdle it needed to overcome was the team was very young.
“I think last season we started six sophomores on both sides of the ball,” Smith said. “I think these guys are hungry to play. They realized that they were young last season. We had a lot of seniors this year that were juniors last season that played.”
With a more experienced roster, Laurens can take a big stride this season, especially on offense. Quarterback James Rawl returns for his junior season, where he is protected by an offensive line that also returns three starters.
The pro-style quarterback will have plenty of options to throw to as running backs Zy Todd and Ty Roberson, and receivers Jayden McGowen, Cayson Elledge and Jay Pulley, also return.
However, for Smith, the message for the 2021 season is to continue to build the program through the adversity.
“We have an extremely tough schedule. We get to play last year’s state champions, Daniel, in Week 1,” he said. “We play T.L. Hanna and then we’ve got several other tough teams. We play in probably one of the toughest regions in the state, I think, with Greenville, Greer and Greenwood. We just want to keep working each week to get better and better.”