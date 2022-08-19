If there is anything Josiah Jeffrey knows, no matter how much work you put in during the offseason, an injury can derail all of that effort.
During the offseason, the senior continued to build off his breakout junior season, living in the weight room and attending multiple college camps. Then it happened. He felt a tweak in his knee, and it swelled up quickly.
While many might have assumed the worst, Jeffrey took it all in stride, believing it was another challenge to overcome.
“It took a toll on everything,” Jeffrey said. “On football, recruiting, everything; but, in the end, you gotta look at the positive. When I got my MRI, my goal was just to get better after that. Keep going to (physical) therapy and keep being a good teammate. I didn’t miss a workout and I cheered them on. I just tried to be a good teammate and show my face every day that I could.”
The MRI revealed good news as Jeffrey suffered just a bone bruise in his knee and needed to miss only a few weeks.
While Jeffery’s absence was felt on the field, Greenwood coach Chris Liner said this time off has solidified his position as the team’s leader.
“It’s just a testament to his character,” Liner said. “I think it was good for the other guys to see. He couldn’t lift, but he was here every single day and encouraged the guys around him. Most people wouldn’t do that. They would just stay at home because they can’t do anything. That’s why he is our best leader.”
Along with an increased leadership role, Greenwood is hoping for another productive season from the linebacker/safety.
Last year, Jeffrey was an All-Lakelands and All-Region selection after tallying 101 total tackles, with 12 tackles for loss and a sack. Jeffrey did it all in his first season playing on defense as he was a quarterback for his first two seasons in black and gold.
Jeffrey’s goals coming into 2022 are even higher, saying he wants more out of his game.
“I want to average at least 10-15 tackles per game,” Jeffery said. “I also want to get more interceptions because I wasn’t satisfied with just one. I’m just trying to reach that 200-tackle mark.”
The senior had a knack for rising to the occasion in 2021. His lone interception came against Catawba Ridge when he picked off coveted five-star prospect Jaydn Davis, erasing a potential touchdown.
Liner said Jeffery’s reliability in key situations boils down to his competitiveness — an aspect the Eagles will rely on to make another deep run in the Class 4A state playoffs.
“(He’s) just different,” Liner said. “He wants to compete in everything and he won’t let you win in anything. We could all race to the water fountain, and (Josiah) needs to win and will find a way to win. Those (type of) guys just carry themselves differently, and he has all of that.”