For most Emerald players, 2021 was a season to forget. The Vikings picked up a huge region win against Broome to start region play early, but the season was quickly derailed when star running backs Ean Ryans and Jaylen Foster went down on the same play against Daniel one week later.

Foster missed the remainder of the game and was limited the next two games — running for just 68 yards on 19 attempts — as he continued to battle an ankle injury. A concussion sidelined the junior a game before he found a rhythm in Emerald’s season-finale loss to Union County.