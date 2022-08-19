For most Emerald players, 2021 was a season to forget. The Vikings picked up a huge region win against Broome to start region play early, but the season was quickly derailed when star running backs Ean Ryans and Jaylen Foster went down on the same play against Daniel one week later.
Foster missed the remainder of the game and was limited the next two games — running for just 68 yards on 19 attempts — as he continued to battle an ankle injury. A concussion sidelined the junior a game before he found a rhythm in Emerald’s season-finale loss to Union County.
While the season was frustrating with injuries, it helped Foster’s mental toughness, as he battled through several injuries.
“It helped me by me telling myself, ‘Don’t give up even when times get tough. Just keep fighting and keep working hard. Sooner or later, things will get better,’” Foster said.
Though he had two nagging ankle injuries the entire season, Foster finished with 567 yards on just 80 carries, for an average of seven yards a rush, and seven touchdowns.
Now that his ankles are healed, Foster is planning to have a breakout season to propel him and the Vikings to the next level.
“I have high expectations because I didn’t really have a good year last year,” Foster said. “I’ve been working hard all summer, grinding, so I can show out this year.”
Foster is entering his senior season and his fourth season on varsity, as the senior was an instant impact player even as a freshman. As a bonus for the Vikings, he plays both sides of the ball at a high level, rotating between running back and safety throughout his varsity career.
The combination of experience and his gamely stat line is the reason Foster is going into the season as one of the key voices in the Viking locker room.
“Jaylen has played at the varsity level for four years,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “He knows what it’s like to be in the fire. He is a big leader for our team, not only physically, but vocally. I’m just happy he’s on our side because, whenever he’s on the field, he’s going to give you everything he’s got. I just hope he can contain his health and be the player I know he can be.”
Throughout the summer, Foster was developing twofold — as a player stepping into a new but familiar scheme and as a leader, working with the younger players at running back, safety and even some at linebacker, making sure younger players were grasping the new plays and roles.
“He’s a good football player, but Jaylen Foster is a better person,” Dubose said. “He’s respectful, he’s polite, he helps younger players. If you had a daughter, he would be exactly who you want to date your daughter. Our kids look to him because he’s a dog. Every team has to have dogs, and I’m just happy he’s one of ours.”
Emerald’s goal is to play for a region championship when it travels to Clinton to end the regular season. For Foster, it would be his first time making the playoffs in his Viking career, something he aims to achieve before heading off to college.
“Last year playing high school football, I want to do something special,” Foster said. “Compete for a region championship then go to the playoffs.”