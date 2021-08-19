Ja Stevens didn’t really think twice when Saluda coach Stewart Young asked him to play different positions. He just wanted to help the team win.
The wide receiver, outside linebacker and former cornerback has done it all in a Tigers uniform — but all in an effort to chase down another state championship.
“He started as a sophomore in 2019 as a cornerback and he was all-conference as a sophomore cornerback. Last year we moved him to outside linebacker and now he’s an all-conference outside linebacker, plus he’s also playing every snap at wide receiver,” Young said.
“He’s our leader, he’s the vocal guy the locker room guy and he’s just an all-around great kid. We’ve got a bunch of great kids now. I’m not going to lie, but he’s really, really special.”
Stevens credited his ability to play multiple positions to Saluda alums Noah Bell and Cade Gentry, both of whom had major impacts and were leaders on the state championship team in 2019.
“They really helped me develop it a couple of years ago,” Stevens said. “I got to learn from those guys and it has gone pretty well this year, just being a leader for this team.”
Leadership and being able to hold his teammates accountable is something Young noticed immediately about Stevens coming into this preseason.
“His leadership is better,” Young said. “He’s learned how to hold other kids more accountable, and things of that nature, that maybe he was a little bit hesitant to do last year as a junior. Now, as a senior, you can tell he’s picked up that leadership. Football-wise, he’s just as good or better, but leadership-wise is better.”
After a 2020 season that was shortened because of COVID-19, Stevens said he is taking every chance he can to get better and build a bond with his teammates.
“It’s very exciting because last year we had a lot of new teammates with a lot of seniors leaving the previous year,” Stewart said. “So, it’s really exciting to get to know my teammates and develop more of a chemistry. I’ve played with a couple of great teams, especially a couple years ago, where I got to play with some great teammates. I’m expecting this year to be similar to that team. I feel like we have got a lot of talent, so I think we can do it.”