First-year coach Juwan Owens knows all about the streak.
Before accepting the position at Calhoun Falls, Owens did his research to see what team he was going to take over. As he looked back at the 2020 season, he saw a similar result: no wins. It’s a streak that has plagued the Blue Flashes for nearly two years, but it is not what is going to define this year’s team.
Owens said this year is all about getting better one day at a time.
“I don’t really look at past things, talk about past coaches or talk about what happened in the past because it’s all in the past and, hopefully, we push forward,” Owens said. “Coming in, I asked the players, ‘Whatever you knew in the past, whatever is in your brain, flush it because it doesn’t exist.’ I came in thinking that the players knew nothing, and that we are teaching them everything that they need to know from there. Hopefully, that approach will work here.”
The Emerald High School alum and former Viking football player began his journey to become a head coach in Greenwood. Owens got his start as a running backs coach at Gaffney in 2015.
After a brief stint as a defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at Scott’s Branch, Owens moved to the collegiate game as he made a stop at Dakota College at Bottineau and, most recently, served as a defensive backs coach at Gardner-Webb.
“Calhoun Falls let me go back home and gave me the opportunity to make a difference here at home,” Owens said. “I have some film from some of the places that I have been in the past, so, as far as systems, we normally just go over it off the field so we’ll try and try and reach both the kinesthetic and visual learners.”
With a senior class led by quarterback Ty Moon and wide receiver Marquice Turman, the Blue Flashes will look to put a 12-game losing streak behind them as they will face the team it beat in 2019: Ware Shoals.
“When I first got here, the message to the players was to build better relationships with each other because, if you don’t have relationship with somebody, you’re not gonna play as hard as you possibly could,” Owens said. “So, that’s what I’ve been teaching them every day, but it’s about building relationships with one another. I just to make it fun for them and make it easy. That way you know when we go out on the field, they don’t feel tense or feel like they have to be perfect because I’ve been telling them it’s never gonna be perfect, so you just got to make the best of it.