The 2021 season was full of tough breaks for Greenwood Christian as injuries ravaged the football team’s roster and missed opportunities resulted in a 2-8 season.
Alongside the tough season, most of the Hawks’ experienced skill players graduated, losing nearly 2,000 yards of offense and more than 300 tackles from their defense.
“We obviously lost some guys. When you read in the paper who put up all the numbers, those were the guys that we lost,” coach Jolly Doolittle said, “but we brought back a bunch of guys that played a lot of downs in other positions. It was trial by fire with a lot of those younger guys last year, so a handful of those guys have been through some significant battles.”
Of the 33 players on the 2022 roster, 17 are made up of sophomores or freshmen who will be stepping into the vacant roles, which include running back, quarterback, tight end and center among some of the vacancies left by the nine seniors.
“Seventeen of the 33 are underclassmen,” Doolittle said. “There’s going to be a learning curve there. As far as attitude and effort, we’ve had great attitude and effort. That’s two-thirds of the puzzle for success. As long as we have those two things, we hope we get better execution. If you don’t have to coach attitude and effort, and we just get to coach execution, then I feel like this team will improve steadily throughout the year.”
While the team will be young heading into 2022, the Hawks return several players who played key roles in 2021.
One of the most notable returners is Owen Whittington, who finished with 681 all-purpose yards as a sophomore. Doolittle called him the team’s most explosive playmaker.
Sophomore Kade Heaton will take over the reins at quarterback. While playing as the Hawks’ backup, Heaton played in four games as a freshman signal caller, finishing with a pair of touchdown passes and 131 yards on 11 attempts.
“He had to step in and took a lot of snaps at quarterback and played on the defensive side of the ball,” Doolittle said. “He’s been up under the lights.”
Nate Rooney will fill the tight end vacancy, while Colt Taylor played in every game as a freshman at middle linebacker and at fullback. Garrett Martin, who Doolittle said was one of the best offensive linemen the Hawks have ever had, will lock down a tackle position.
Taylor will resume his role at middle linebacker on defense, while Casen Goff, who played defensive line in 2021, will fill the other middle linebacker role. Rooney, who started at outside linebacker a year ago, will resume his position. Whittington and Hamp Davis will be key figures in the secondary.
The key to the Hawks’ success this year will be figuring out the players around the core group of returners.
“We have some young guys stepping up that are going to be good football players for us,” Doolittle said. “Until we see them, it’s just potential, which means they haven’t done it yet. But we feel confident that we have some young guys moving up that will step up.
“We have to take those young guys and build around some of our key players.”
