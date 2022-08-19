When Daylan Rappley took a knee near the Catawba Ridge Copperheads logo, it sent shockwaves through the South Carolina High School football landscape.
The Eagles, who were unranked going into Week 0 in 2021, shot up the polls to No. 5 after the road win. Greenwood surprised many pundits with the win and how far the Eagles went in the Class 4A playoffs.
Coming into 2022, Greenwood isn’t fooling anyone. Expectations are high, and a shot at the team’s 15th state championship is tangible.
It’s a shift that coach Chris Liner is ready for going into his third season at the helm.
“Every year is different,” Liner said. “It used to be that you could build a program and the younger brothers that played middle school started to find out from their older brothers what the Greenwood standard was at. That’s become harder and harder now. You almost have to reestablish the small things. It’s probably easier to build your program back up than it is to sustain it because once you reach a certain level, the tail starts to believe it wags the dog instead of vice versa.”
Greenwood graduated 18 seniors from last year’s team, including Rappley and four of its five offensive linemen. The offense that led the state in rushing, with 3,876 yards, will have different personnel vying to fill those holes.
Arguably the biggest vacancy is at quarterback as Rappley finished second on the team in rushing yards, touchdowns and average rushing yards per game. Liner said the team has four guys who have taken snaps under center. The trick is placing those guys in the best position possible.
“Josiah Jeffrey is a great example,” Liner said. “He can play quarterback and play it at a high level, but our defense suffers if he doesn’t play safety. We try our best to give a kid the best opportunity to play in a position that will ultimately lead to some further success. But ultimately, our job is to make sure that Greenwood wins. Everything else will take care of itself.”
The one position Greenwood will not have to replace is fullback.
The Eagles return the 2021 Joe Anderson Player of the Year Ve Morton. Morton led the team in rushing yards, tallying 1,781 in 12 games. Although there were many negatives from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Liner said the opportunity for Morton to take every single snap at jayvee primed him for his breakout year in 2021.
“People like Josiah (Jeffrey) and Ve played every snap on jayvee as a 10th grader,” Liner said. “A lot of times 10th graders believe it’s beneath them to play at jayvee. They want to go straight to varsity. We knew those guys were going to be good and we didn’t have to bring them up for spot duty. I think that year really helped Ve and ultimately led to the season he had.”
On defense, the Eagles will have to replace T.K. Floyd and Anderius English along the defensive line, but the rest of the unit is filled with returners.
Along with Jeffrey, Greenwood returns starters Carson Lewis, Mikey Holloway, Jayden Lagroone, Donovan Boyles, Griffin Jones and Shamar Farrow.
“We have a bunch of guys on that defense that played a lot of football last year,” Liner said. “We have a ton of experience, but we don’t have a lot of depth. We have a lot of guys on the defensive side of the ball that we believe will have breakout years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
