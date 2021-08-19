Greenwood Christian School coach Jolly Doolittle said the Hawks didn’t do well navigating the COVID-19-affected season in 2020.
The Hawks went 2-7 overall, winning their first two games before losing the next seven to complete the season.
“We learned a lot of lessons from it, for sure,” Doolittle said. “Honestly, we’ve spent a whole spring and summer trying to flush last year and getting back to the things that, in the previous five years, have made us successful and competitive and, at times, a good football team. We’ve gotten back to that and have gotten back to doing things the way we’ve always done.”
Last season was a “learning year,” Doolittle said, which “is unusual in a sense that it was my 20th year coaching. We saw things and experienced things last year that I’ve never experienced as a player or a coach. Everything was just turned upside down with the way that we did things with procedures and protocols. We did a poor job of adapting and handling those changes and getting the very best out of our football team.”
Doolittle takes great pride in getting his players in the weight room. Some of that was taken away because of COVID-related protocols.
“Last year, we couldn’t put but a certain number of people in the weight room at a time,” he said. “And that diminished the team-building principles that we’ve always used the weight room for. We couldn’t have but three guys in the locker room at one time. We’ve kind of always used that as a sanctuary — a place to look people in the eye, hold each other accountable, discuss how we’re going to do things.”
Doolittle, in previous years, was used to coming into practice and discussing what they were going to do, how they were going to do it and why they do what they do.
“A lot of that was taken away from us,” the coach said. “We couldn’t meet in large rooms and couldn’t go through team film study. We tried to find creative ways to do all that in groups, but it just wasn’t the same. And that started with me, obviously. We just did a poor job navigating those situations.”
The Hawks return an experienced senior class.
They include Grant Chandler, who plays multiple positions, linemen Will Moore, Peyton Sorrow and Garrett Doolittle, running backs Cale Mack and Miles Fulgham, and quarterback Ryan Shirley.
Shirley moves under center after having played wide receiver and defensive back the past two seasons.
“We’re looking for big things from him, for sure,” the coach said. “Our two running backs, Miles Fulgham and Cale Mack, have a lot of experience on both sides of the ball. They’ll do real well. Garrett Doolittle and Peyton Sorrow and Will Moore have a lot of experience up front on the offensive line. This will be their third year starting there.”
That experience will be mixed with some fresh faces dotting the field in key positions.
“They will be combined with a lot of up-and-coming, rising players, who we project to do very well, but they’ll have their opportunity this year, for sure,” Doolittle said.