Greenwood Christian senior Grant Chandler played flag football when he was younger. He didn’t start playing tackle football until middle school.
Chandler’s father had an interesting reason for this.
“My dad always told me I had to wait until coaches were paid before I could play tackle football,” Chandler said. “That was just always his belief.”
Today, it’s hard to find Chandler on the field. That’s not because he is on the sidelines, though. It’s because he can — and does — play many positions. You have to pay close attention because he can be spotted just about anywhere on the field at different times in a game.
“Grant Chandler is kind of our Swiss Army knife,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “He’s done a good job for us and helping lead us. Depending on any particular play, he has played, in his career, has taken snaps at tight end, fullback, halfback, running back, H-back, quarterback. Defensively, he played outside linebacker, linebacker, strong safety, cornerback. He’s done it all. And his intelligence and his work ethic give him the ability to do all of those things.”
Chandler also has played wide receiver and is the team’s kicker.
“I’ve just kind of grown up playing a lot of different positions,” he said. “I had to learn a lot. Thankfully, I’m able to learn a lot. It kind of comes naturally to me a little bit. And I enjoy playing a lot of different positions.”
While he’s the team’s utility player, he said he most likes linebacker and wide receiver.
“I feel like they suit my skillset a little bit better,” he said. “I’m not super big or super fast.”
Playing multiple positions can be hard, at first, Chandler said, but he said he’s gotten to the point where he knows how to do a bit of everything.
“So, it’s not really that difficult,” he said.
He embraces his role.
“I guess it just offers a little more flexibility if one of our guys goes down,” Chandler said. “It just helps fill that spot a little bit better.”
After the Hawks went 2-7 in 2020, Chandler said he hopes to see “a lot of success” this season.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys who have been working hard,” he said. “We have a lot of returning starters and a lot of experience, even among our younger guys. They’ve been working hard, and I hope we’ll be a lot more successful this year.”