Zak Theus is the fifth coach in seven seasons for Calhoun Falls. During the past three seasons, the Blue Flashes have won just once — the opening game of the 2019 campaign.
Theus joins Calhoun Falls after spending the past eight years at Palmetto High School, where he worked as an assistant varsity football coach. He also worked with Mustangs’ defensive line and linebackers and was jayvee head coach and assistant athletic director.
Theus understands the challenge ahead of him this year, and he’s taken steps to change the culture in Calhoun Falls. The new coach headed up strength and conditioning in Palmetto. He said he was “shocked” to see the Blue Flashes did not have a workout program already in place when he arrived.
“When I came in June, it was sort of one of those situations where I hadn’t met the kids at all,” Theus said. “I came in during the summer and asked them to do something they’ve never done before, which is work out. I was shocked that they hadn’t worked out, at least under the previous two regimes. Where I come from, that is something we do. I firmly believe in it. I believe that’s one of the keys to success.”
He also stresses accountability among players, and that was on display starting with the first practice.
“Our accountability is something that has been missing for a long time,” Theus said. “That is something that is a big team goal this year. It is getting them to show up on time and to do the little things that they haven’t done to be a better person and to be a better football player.”
Theus points to a talented skill-player corps that includes quarterback Ty Turman, 6-foot-2 running back Jamarri Norman and 6-foot-3 wide receiver Da’Quean Lewis.
“Those three, since day one that I got here, they’ve been accountable,” Theus said. “They’ve been here, and I really didn’t have to push them to be here. I think from day one they realized this is different. I think they want that different. I think they want that change. They’ve been vocal about it.”
Theus said that, during workouts, the trio haven’t been afraid to call each other out.
“I love that,” Theus said. “When it’s athlete-led instead of coach-led, I think that goes a lot farther. I think those three, in particular, are going to have really good seasons. I think they are going to grow as men and help us and help us grow as a team.”
The number of players on the roster is always a big issue in Calhoun Falls, but the Blue Flashes have more than 15 players this season.
“We’ve grown a lot, especially from the first day I was out here,” Theus said. “Now they’re starting to see that they are getting stronger and more confident. It’s holding them to that accountable level and them calling their brothers out themselves. Now we’ve got numbers.”
Theus didn’t want to reveal what type of offensive schemes he’s planning, but at practice, they worked on wingback-style running plays from the shotgun formation, including jet sweeps, and various pass patterns. During the team’s first practice, Theus said he witnessed the players leading by example.