Zak Theus is the fifth coach in seven seasons for Calhoun Falls. During the past three seasons, the Blue Flashes have won just once — the opening game of the 2019 campaign.

Theus joins Calhoun Falls after spending the past eight years at Palmetto High School, where he worked as an assistant varsity football coach. He also worked with Mustangs’ defensive line and linebackers and was jayvee head coach and assistant athletic director.