Erskine’s return to the gridiron received a lot of attention, and rightfully so.
For a program that had not appeared in a football game, let alone a snap, in seven decades, fans were itching to see the barrage of Garnet and Gold during the team’s home opener in March. The excitement and the fanfare of the first season was fun to be a part of, but Erskine coach Shap Boyd admits he is also glad it’s over.
“There was so much build in doing the first of anything here in over 70 years,” Boyd said. “It was good to get that behind us so that we can get past most of the ‘first’ stuff and start getting on with the program. I think, right now, it’s still the first because it’s gonna be the first real (season). Not to take anything away from the spring, but the spring was spring football and that’s the way I’m kind of looking at it. It was a spring football practice season, or whatever you want to call it, because we have never had it happen.”
Since the Fleet played their first season in the spring, Boyd said he hasn’t had time to reflect on the season that was. When the season ended. Boyd and his coaching staff were out recruiting the next wave of talent and then came back to host recruiting camps in July.
With the program also participating in its first fall season, Boyd said it will be the first time these players will play 11 games with no breaks until Thanksgiving. Because of the demanding schedule, Boyd said he is trying to find a balance for ample recovery.
“It’s uncharted territory. I can’t call Dabo (Swinney) or Nick (Saban) and ask them what what we need to do because they haven’t done this either,” Boyd said. “It’s going to be a lot considering what they just went through in the spring, with the lack of recovery and things like that. We’re gonna have to practice a little bit differently. We’re gonna have to be a little bit smarter.”
This season Boyd said he is relying on guys such as quarterback Craig Pender, and the receiving corps of Senika McKie and Kevon Catoe, to take another step forward for the team this season. Pender passed for more than 1,400 yards in his first season with the Flying Fleet as he found both McKie and Catoe plenty in the spring season.
“This is gonna be our third time coming back in the fall for some of these kids,” Boyd said. “It’s about that time for some of these cats. I mean, they should be on the same page to a certain degree. Yes, there’s definitely an excitement. We’re excited for the possibilities, but we are also realistic and we also understand that these kids are being asked to do a lot. We’re gonna ask a lot, and they’re gonna have their work cut out for them, I can promise you that.