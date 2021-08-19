Emerald has upperclassmen leadership on offense and defense this year.
Second-year Vikings coach Tad DuBose knows he can depend on center John Deal, defensive lineman Robby Harrison and running back Jaylen Foster to compete on every down.
Foster, a junior, was the team’s leading rusher last season. He’s keenly aware of his strengths.
“As a running back, I’ve got good vision and lateral movement,” Foster said. “If I see a hole, I can burst through it and make a play. You can quickly assess what you see. Once you see the hole, you hit the hole and go.”
Foster said when the line blocks well, “the hole opens by itself.”
He hopes to have a good season this year.
“Hopefully, we can win games and shock a couple of people,” he said.
Leading the offensive line that will make way for Foster is Deal, who said that, under DuBose, the Vikings are “changing the culture and getting better every day and building team chemistry.”
Like Foster, Deal is aware of his critical role along the offensive front.
“It’s a lot similar to quarterback, but for the offensive line,” Deal said. “Being a senior, I want to lead my team. My team’s been great. I’ve loved playing with them. I’m looking forward to playing this season with them and growing as a team — and, hopefully, being a strong leader for them.”
Harrison, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound player, has drawn interest from colleges because of his size and athleticism.
“As a team, I just want to see everybody go out there and make plays, go out there and compete, play defense the way we’re coached to and shock the city,” Harrison said. “As a team player, I make sure that, on the defensive side of the ball, we are all on the same page. If they are behind me, I’m behind them, too, and make sure we are making plays.”