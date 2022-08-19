Tad Dubose is entering his third as Emerald head football coach, but for the first time since he was hired in January 2020, he’s had a normal year with his team.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air. There were so many things going on the first two years that coaching football became secondary to protocols and everything you had to do to try to keep everyone safe,” Dubose said. “This past year has been a blessing, and the fact that we’ve been able to get a full year in the weight room together. We had a great spring and a great summer.”
Dubose knows where his program sits. After winning just two games in his first year, Emerald struggled with injuries in 2021, losing six starters to season-ending injuries around the start of region play, along with other players missing games because of injuries. The season was virtually lost by the start of October, as Emerald lost its final five games of the year, four of which were region games.
Now in year three and a with healthy group, the Vikings are searching for their first playoff appearance since 2018.
“I’m proclaiming that we are going to see a huge difference in the way our team competes,” Dubose said. “We’ve got better numbers. We have good numbers of kids that have worked hard on getting bigger, faster and stronger. We want to be able to compete and build this program into a top-level team. It’s a process. We understand that as coaches. We have a great group of seniors this year.
“I really expect us to compete in our region and go a couple of rounds in the playoffs. You get in the playoffs, and you never know what is going to happen. We want to compete for a region championship, get our team where we’re in a playoff push and, hopefully, take it from there and see how far we can go.”
That showcase starts with the offense. In the past, Emerald ran versions of the flexbone offense, but, heading into the 2022 season, Emerald will line up in the spread.
Key Holloway will line up at quarterback as a sophomore. Alongside him in the backfield will be a combination Jaylen Foster and A.J. Anderson. Anderson finished with a team-high 888 rushing yards on 160 carries a year ago, while Foster piled up 567 yards on 80 carries. The Viking receivers are going to be a combination of Foster, Ean Ryans, Jordan Greene and Kyree Shivers.
While the skill players have a lot of talent and some have a lot of experience, Dubose thinks the offensive line will be able to control up front and allow the offense to flourish. Four of the five Vikings who are expected to start have logged plenty of snaps in the past.
“We’ve got four offensive linemen that are returning that logged a lot of snaps last year,” Dubose said. “I really feel like they will be a strength to our football team. Moving to the zone scheme has really helped them a lot. They’re some big guys, and they’ve worked hard in the weight room. I think we’ll be able to use their strength and talents to build our team into something that can be a very balanced offense.”
A year ago, Emerald’s defense was burned time and time again in space. In order to help protect its secondary and help the team in space, the Vikings will line up in a 3-4 defense this year
“Last year, defensively, we really struggled in space, whether it was one-on-one coverage or just not being quick enough to catch people and hem them up,” Dubose said. “That really led to us changing our scheme. Going to a 3-4 scheme like we are now, this defense is predicated in not giving up big plays, but making people have to be patient.
“Secondary wise, we were beat up and young, so a lot of people gained experience last year playing against a lot of good football teams. Their experience is there.”
Bradlee Jones and Foster will lock down the two safety positions, while Greene, Dawson Seiburg and J.T. Turner will rotate into the safety spots. Kareem Goode, Ryans, Keenan Marshall and Kendrick Morgan will man cornerback.
“If you can play corner, you can play safety. We have pieces of the puzzle that we can move around that we can keep everyone fresh,” Dubose said.