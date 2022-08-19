Tad Dubose is entering his third as Emerald head football coach, but for the first time since he was hired in January 2020, he’s had a normal year with his team.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air. There were so many things going on the first two years that coaching football became secondary to protocols and everything you had to do to try to keep everyone safe,” Dubose said. “This past year has been a blessing, and the fact that we’ve been able to get a full year in the weight room together. We had a great spring and a great summer.”