If there is anyone who knows how complicated the double-wing offense can be, it’s junior Hunter Satterfield.
Satterfield was once a younger player on the Dixie Hornets and recalls how much of a “learning curve” he went through as he tried to learn every role.
“With this offense, you really have to understand that every single part has something to do with the play,” Satterfield said. “Every role has meaning, so you can’t really say that, ‘I’m just going to learn just one role,’ because you may have to move around at any time.”
Satterfield said that during the offseason he was able to hone in on the offense and how he can take a bigger role as a running back. At the beginning of the summer, Satterfield broke his leg, which sidelined him for eight weeks. During that time, he went through a lot of film to learn where he missed holes last season or where he might have missed some assignments.
“I’m just trying to dissect everything down to slow it down,” Satterfield said. “It’s my way of getting my head back into the swing of football because football is just as much mental as it is physical. You have to know what your job is. You have to know what this means, what this does, and really just breaking down some of the film from last year is everything because it just shows you in game-time situations how your body reacts. You really don’t see what you’re doing right and wrong until you watch film.”
Satterfield’s consistent studying of his play and the offense has allowed him to grow into a leader for the offense this season. While Satterfield continues to work his way back from his injury, offensive coordinator Frank Brown noticed Satterfield’s confidence with the offense.
“Well, he works hard and he does a good job at seeing the holes,” Brown said. He’s got good vision on the field and understands the game because he’s got a high football IQ. He does a good job being quick on his feet and he’s got good footwork, all the things that you want in a back in this style offense.”
As Satterfield prepares for his third season with the Hornets, he also looks to be a leader for the newcomers who are trying to learn the system.
“Just being an upperclassmen and taking a (leadership) role, if anyone of my teammates has a question or needs advice, they can ask me anything,” Satterfield said. “It really means a lot for me to have this role and to be able to help anybody out.”