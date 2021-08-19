One of the major questions Dixie faced coming into last season was how would the offense fair with a healthier roster.
Although the team didn’t make a huge jump in terms of wins and losses from 2019 to 2020, it was another step in the right direction in this Hornets’ rebuild. After going 2-5 last season, Dixie’s offense showed flashes of how productive it could be, but a slew of miscues hampered the Hornets last season.
“We struggled offensively more than anything,” Dixie senior Nathan Lynch said. “We had times where it would be good and we would really get it moving good. Our defense is really consistent and we could rely on that pretty heavily to keep the scoreboard from getting too high and keep us in the game, but we’ve just got to find some leaders. We’ve got to be willing to put the work in that’s necessary to win.”
With that in mind, coach Vic Lollis decided to make some changes heading into this season. One major shakeup is removing Michael Ashley from the quarterback position to allow him to focus on being a center and the “Mike” linebacker.
“We are just trying to take a little bit off of him so that he can focus on his linebacker assignments and being a center,” Lollis said. “Right now we just need to get our core offense down pat and knowing our assignments and everything. We might add some more, but it all comes down to how they develop.”
The Hornets run the double-wing, an offense that focuses on maintaining possession of the ball. When it works correctly, it wears down the defense. It also requires a lot out of the offensive line, which Ashley said that last year the group struggled to handle.
“We have to get stronger with the type of offense that we run,” Ashley said. “You have to have really strong linemen to be able to move the ball, and I don’t think we had that last year. Some of the guys really didn’t put in their best effort to help us win football games. That’s really what we need this season is for guys to give more effort and be leaders on this team.”
As the Hornets continue to work through their offensive scheme, Lollis said that the team returns a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think we will be a lot better defensively,” Lollis said. “We are as big as we’ve ever been since I have been here. We’ve got a couple of kids who transferred in that are huge and can help a lot.”
With a team that can make a big step this season, Lynch said it is all about bringing a winning attitude back to Dixie.
“It is all about revenge,” Lynch said. “The last two years we haven’t done well, but it is all about proving ourselves. People need to know that we are here to compete and we do not give up on ourselves.”