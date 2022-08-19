Dixie coach Vic Lollis said it took his team some time to start firing on all cylinders in 2021. However, once the machine got rolling, the Hornets were hard to stop as they won their next six games to claim the No. 2 spot in Region 1-1A.
“We progressed throughout the season,” Lollis said. “We started off a little bit sluggish because we were trying to figure out where people were going to play. The last half of the season, the kids got adjusted to their positions and learned their jobs. It showed at the end of the year. We came on strong except for the playoff game.”
The Hornets made the playoffs for the ninth-straight season thanks to their strong second half, but reversed all of that progress with costly turnovers in the first-round playoff matchup with Great Falls.
Dixie coughed it up six times in a 28-21 loss at home. Despite the disappointing early exit, Lollis said he has 80% of his starters coming back, including All-Lakelands selection Hunter Satterfield.
Satterfield was Dixie’s most-explosive option on offense last year, tallying 1,097 total yards and 14 total touchdowns.
“I’d expect more of the same,” Lollis said. “Except he’s going to be bigger and stronger. He’s already smart and sees the field great. I expect big things from him, and we’re going to put a lot on his shoulders. But he understands his position and his role. He’s just a natural talent.”
Of the team’s loss of eight players, the biggest holes Dixie will need to fill will be linebacker, as Nathan Lynch and Michael Ashley graduated.
Lollis said he’ll turn to sophomore Thomas Ferguson to step up and fill at least one of those holes at linebacker or move him to safety.
“He’s 6-foot-3 and about 190 pounds. We’re looking to put him at outside linebacker,” Lollis said. “He’s pretty fast at that size, so he can also play safety. We’ve got some young kids coming up from the jayvee team that are some pretty good linebackers, and I’ve also got some that played in some skilled positions. They’ll probably step in and help us out a great deal.”
Along with the team’s versatility and veteran leadership, Dixie faces a daunting region schedule that features McCormick, Christ Church, St. Joseph’s and Southside Christian.
Not only will the Hornets have the challenge of facing all four schools because of the realignment, Dixie will play those four teams across five-straight weeks.
“We’re calling it the gauntlet,” Lollis said. “But I think our kids are ready with the experience we have coming back. We have the option of putting in a lot more, quicker than we did last year. Hopefully, this year we can pick up right where we left off.”