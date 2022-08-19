Dixie coach Vic Lollis said it took his team some time to start firing on all cylinders in 2021. However, once the machine got rolling, the Hornets were hard to stop as they won their next six games to claim the No. 2 spot in Region 1-1A.

“We progressed throughout the season,” Lollis said. “We started off a little bit sluggish because we were trying to figure out where people were going to play. The last half of the season, the kids got adjusted to their positions and learned their jobs. It showed at the end of the year. We came on strong except for the playoff game.”