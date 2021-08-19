Greenwood coach Chris Liner’s office, similar to anyone’s personal workplace, is filled with mementos. From memorabilia of his past coaching stops, awards he has won and pictures of his family, Liner’s collection is an extension of him and his successful career.
Despite the helmets from Ninety Six and Laurens, and the coach of the year plaques, what might arguably be his favorite keepsake sits to the right of his computer monitor: a photo of Liner holding the Class 4A state championship trophy, with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks logo in the background.
It was a trophy Liner became accustomed to winning as an assistant coach during the Shell Dula era. It was a regime that saw the Eagles win three state titles and nine region championships, fueling a passion in Liner to one day return the Eagles to that standard.
Last season, in his first year with the Eagles, Liner led Greenwood to a 4-3 record and a co-region championship. However, Liner and the Eagles did not have the Cinderella ending many hoped for as the team fell 34-31 to South Pointe in the playoffs.
“We were definitely disappointed to lose in the fashion that we lost,” Liner said. “Honestly, there wasn’t a game that we played last year where we didn’t feel like we were as good or better than the team we played. That group, you know, just because of COVID-19, which everybody else had to deal with, certainly got the short end of the stick because that group was probably talented enough to win the whole deal had we not had to deal with COVID-19.”
The loss was not only heartbreaking for the players and the first-year coaching staff, it signified the end of the high school careers for 29 seniors. Those seniors included the likes of KJ Scott, Jaylin Tolbert and Jyrea Martin, who were not only impact players, but were the “glue that held things together,” Liner said.
With big shoes to fill, Liner looks to this year’s senior class to become the catalyst for the 2021 Eagles.
“We do have some ginormously talented young guys,” Liner said. “I think our rising senior class certainly has several (talented players). Our rising junior class is super talented. We’ve even got a lot of rising sophomores who are super talented. When I think about the rising senior class, there’s a lot of kids in that group and there’s some kind of diamonds in the rough who may have not played a lot last year, but they’re still very talented, and now it’s their turn.”
Seniors such as Carlos Norman, Chris Simmons, Darrell Watson, Saquan Smith and others will look to fill roles left by the 2020 seniors. Daylan Rappley, who was a starting quarterback for the Eagles, has taken some reps at safety in the preseason.
Liner said Rappley’s willingness to change positions is one of the many reasons why he thinks Greenwood is ripe for success this season.
“I brought him in the office back during the offseason, and just said, ‘Look, son, I don’t want you to get jerked around at quarterback. I want to find you a home, and, I promise you one thing, you will not be standing beside me like you did last year,’” Liner said after the team’s first scrimmage. Daylan just looked at me and said, ‘Coach I don’t care. I just want to win.’ You don’t hear that very much anymore.”
Liner said the goal for the Eagles is to win a state championship. It would also serve as another chance to add to the memento collection in his office, pairing an updated photo of him holding the trophy with the one that sits right in his sightline.
“Our goal every year is to win it all,” Liner said. “I think it would be disgraceful for me being the head football coach at Greenwood High School to ever say anything different.