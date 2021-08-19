After making its first playoff appearance in three seasons, the 2020 season proved to be more of a challenge for Clinton as the team went .500 and missed out on another postseason run.
Although it was not the result coach Corey Fountain wanted, the second-year coach was still able to find some positives from last season.
“Last year, just like anyone else will say, was a pretty tough year with COVID and all the COVID protocols that we had to go through,” Fountain said. “But I think the kids and the coaches did a good job of adapting and adjusting. We finished up 3-3, which wasn’t where we wanted to be.”
After going 2-1 through the first three games of the season, the Red Devils faced the gauntlet of their schedule as they played Union County, Broome and two-time state champion Chapman. The string of three straight loses put Clinton in a hole that it could not recover from in a tough Region 3-3A.
Despite the tough competition, Fountain said some of the major issues that occurred last season for Red Devils were self-inflicted.
“We just need to execute a little bit better each game,” Fountain said. “We just have to execute and turn down the turnovers because turnovers will kill you. We’re working on the fundamentals this offseason — blocking, tackling securing the football and getting after it going 110%. That’s what we’ve been emphasizing to our guys is we have to always give 110%.
“Don’t ever take any day for granted because, with COVID last year, you can’t take the practice for granted, can’t take a rep for granted and don’t take a game for granted. Enjoy and live in the moment and give everything you’ve got each and every rep.”
Fountain said he will return some key seniors for the 2021 campaign, including Peyton Pitts. The left tackle for the Red Devils was named to the All-Region and All-County teams last season.
“He is very important for us,” Fountain said. “Our offense is all about timing, and (Pitts) does a great job anchoring that left side. (Jaylin Alexander) with Zae Cook, Naiim Mayes and some other juniors and seniors, do a really good job of anchoring that front line. We’ve got a pretty good group of guys up front who are unselfish and understand it. If they don’t do their job, nobody else can do their job.”
Fountain said his goal for this season will be for the team to improve “one game at a time.” With that in mind, the Red Devils are focused on Week 1 against Pendleton and will not look ahead to the next game until the one against the Bulldogs is complete.
“This year we’re trying to turn that corner,” Fountain said. “We’ve turned up the workouts over the summer, and the kids have been working really hard, plus the coaches have been working really hard. I’ve been really proud of them and I just want to see that translate on the field.”