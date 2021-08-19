The good news? Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne are still playing for the same team.
The bad news? It’s for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
That’s OK, though. The Tigers don’t have an empty cupboard by any means, and they still are the favorite to win another ACC championship and earn another spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Clemson is the overwhelming preseason favorite to claim its seventh consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to a preseason poll of 147 media voters.
The Tigers, who posted a 10-2 record last season while earning a postseason playoff berth for the sixth consecutive year, were also chosen as likely Atlantic Division winners. North Carolina was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division following an eight-win 2020 season that culminated with the program’s first-ever berth in the Orange Bowl.
Clemson was named the likely 2021 ACC champion on 125 ballots. North Carolina picked up 16 votes, followed by Miami with three and Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Virginia with one each.
In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 146 first-place votes and 1,028 total points.
Clemson was selected as the likely ACC champion in the media preseason poll for the fourth consecutive season and the seventh time in the past nine years.
The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2021 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 4 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
Clemson led all schools with eight selections on the Preseason All-ACC Team, outpacing Boston College, North Carolina and N.C. State, which all tied for second with three selections each.
Six of Clemson’s preseason All-ACC selections came on the defensive side. The Tigers led the conference in total defense last season (327 total yards per game) and were second in scoring defense (20 points per contest).
Clemson’s Justyn Ross was named to the All-ACC receiving corps. Ross caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two college seasons before missing last season because of an injury.
Clemson tackle Jordan McFadden was named to the All-ACC offensive line.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players in the balloting with 120 votes. Bresee’s five Tiger teammates on the preseason All-ACC defensive unit include tackle Tyler Davis, end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and safety Nolan Turner.
Lawrence will be replaced at quarterback by D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been named as one of 30 players on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award. He played some at quarterback last season and fared well.
Bresee and wide receiver Justyn Ross have been named as two of 35 players to watch for the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Organizers for the Wuerffel Trophy announced that Clemson running back Darien Rencher has been named as one of 93 players on the watch list for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy.
The Augusta Sports Council said Clemson punter Will Spiers has been named as one of 51 players on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.
The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced that Clemson kicker B.T. Potter has been named as one of 30 players on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award.
The Football Writers Association of America announced that four Clemson players — Bresee, Murphy, Skalski and Turner — have been named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
The Football Writers Association of America has three Clemson players — Bresee, Davis and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden — named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy.
The Butkus Foundation has linebackers Skalski and Baylon Spector as two of 51 players on the watch list for the collegiate Butkus Award.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation named Ross one of 51 players on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced that Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon has been named as one of 82 players on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award.
The Maxwell Football Club named Uiagalelei and Ross to the Maxwell Award watch list, while Bresee and Turner have been named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award.