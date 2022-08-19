McCormick has a plethora of talented skill players. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they lost a majority of their offensive interior to graduation.
“Last year we had a nice upfront,” coach Paul Pratt said. “We were well-balanced from tackle to tackle. We lost seven interior guys on offense, so we are rebuilding the interior side. As far as running backs and skill players, we feel confident that they should be able to compete this year.”
Key pieces in the backfield return, including quarterback Markese Stevens and running back A’Chean Durant. Durant had 111 carries for 1,063 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
“The thing about him is he’s a workhorse, on and off the field,” Pratt said. “His work ethic is impeccable. You don’t have to tell this kid what to do. He knows what to do. The importance of his journey is to be ready for the next level. He’s one of our team leaders. He’ll get practice started before we even get started.”
Stevens started under center as a freshman last season but has improved in the offseason, attending three different camps in the offseason. Pratt said his arm is stronger.
“We had 7-on-7, and he made wise decisions throwing the ball and holding the ball,” Pratt said. “This kid is going to have to run this year, too. He’s going to have to step his foot down and get downhill, not just passing.”
The Chiefs run a spread offense out of the pro-I formation.
“He (Stevens) is going to have to read that end and pull and get downhill,” Pratt said. “I expect a lot from this kid this year, to be honest with you.”
Other key skill players include running back K.J. Morton and wide receiver Dre’Kevan Thomas.
“They are track guys, so they should help us in the backfield,” Pratt said.
McCormick finished third in Region 1-1A in 2021 — behind Southside Christian and Dixie — and lost to Lamar in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
“Every team in our region is tough,” Pratt said. “We open up with some tough non-region teams to help prepare us for the tough games. Our dream and our goal is to go as far as we can. Everybody has a goal. The objective is to get to the playoffs.”
Eight offensive linemen saw limited or no action on the varsity team in 2021. Four are off the jayvee team. They’ll be asked to step in and contribute this year.
“We’re definitely going to need someone to block,” Pratt said. “We are inexperienced on the line and experienced behind the line of scrimmage.”
There are some key pieces along the offensive line, though, including Jeremiah Fambrough and Jasiah Brisco. Brisco, who is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, is a key offensive and defensive tackle.
“Look for him to be committed to college,” Pratt said. “He just realized what he can do. He’s been to a couple of camps and combines. We are looking for a lot from him this year.”
Pratt thinks his team will be strong defensively. Stevens and Durant play cornerback, and Amias Parker heads up the linebacking corps. Joining them will be several defensive backs from the jayvee level who are track athletes.
“When it comes to football and track, those are totally different things,” Pratt said. “The speed is there. We’ve just got to train them. Defense wins games. Everybody knows that. But you’ve got to be able to score, also. I think our strong point is probably defense this year.”
