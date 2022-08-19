McCormick has a plethora of talented skill players. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they lost a majority of their offensive interior to graduation.

“Last year we had a nice upfront,” coach Paul Pratt said. “We were well-balanced from tackle to tackle. We lost seven interior guys on offense, so we are rebuilding the interior side. As far as running backs and skill players, we feel confident that they should be able to compete this year.”

