The Cambridge Academy Panthers will not field a varsity team for the 2021 season. Cambridge Academy athletic director Robert Rooney said the decision was made because of a “numbers issue” as the team could not find enough players. Last season, the Panthers went 6-2 on the season and lost in its first-round playoff matchup against Providence HomeSchool, 19-0.
Cambridge Academy will not have varsity team in 2021
- From staff reports
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Woman shot in leg at Carolina Pride
- Greenwood man arrested in connection with Carolina Pride shooting
- Mother, daughter grieve after losing two family members to COVID
- Champion for Greenwood County: Council Chairman Steve Brown dies
- New details emerge in Sunday's fatal carjacking
- All about freedom to choose: Protestors decry Self Regional's employee vaccination mandate
- Brief chase, wreck blocks part of Cokesbury Street
- Greenwood's Black Market Commerce will get rain date
- Guest Column: But I've been vaccinated
- Three Lakelands debtors owe ethics commission $74K in total