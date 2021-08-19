Tad DuBose is used to a high level of success. The second-year Emerald coach spent most of his career as the defensive coordinator at Abbeville, where he helped guide the Panthers to multiple state titles.
In his first season as a head coach with the Vikings, he oversaw a team that went 2-7 overall (1-4 in Region 3-3A), with its only wins coming against Wade Hampton and Broome.
DuBose and his players expect to see improvement this season.
“Coming into last year was kind of crazy with COVID,” DuBose said. “Coming in and being a first-year head coach — and trying to get the weight room established — and just our system of doing things established, it was difficult with the COVID situation and restrictions that were put on us. Last year, you focused on a lot of things other than football.”
DuBose said his players did a “great job” of adapting.
“We had a brand new staff,” DuBose said. “You didn’t get a spring with them. You didn’t get a summer with them. I was pleased with last year, but this year our kids and coaching staff have been here for a year now. We have a couple of new additions, but they understand how we do things. We now have three semesters in the weight room, which will pay dividends for us.”
DuBose said his players are bigger, stronger and faster heading into this season.
“We are changing things,” DuBose said. “We are practicing the jayvee and the varsity together, instead of having a varsity staff and a jayvee staff. I think this will benefit us, as well. That’s one thing about coaching: You’re always looking to try to tweak things to make things better, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
DuBose brought over Abbeville’s successful A-Bone offensive formation to Emerald last year. He plans to tweak that offense some this season, although he’s not ready to divulge the specific tweaks, as they are a work in progress. The A-Bone, which most resembles the flexbone formation, includes a lot of misdirection and aims to confuse defenders.
“Last year, we carbon-copied Abbeville,” DuBose said. “This year, we’re catering things a little bit more to our personnel. We’ve taken the A-Bone and tweaked it into what we kind of call the E-Bone now.”
Senior Edrekus Tolen will step in as quarterback.
“He’s coming along quite well,” DuBose said. “Well throw it when we want to, but, with our big offensive line, we want to play a physical, abrasive brand of offensive football. We want to try to maintain the clock, keep the football and limit the number of snaps we have to play on defense.”
Junior running back Jaylen Foster, who led the team in rushing last season, returns this year. He’ll be guided up front by the blocking of senior center John Deal, who was all-region and all-state in 2020.
Robby Harrison, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman, is a college prospect who will lead things up front for the Vikings on that side of the ball. Defensive end JP Perkins is among those joining Harrison up front.
All but one player returns in the defensive secondary. Bradlee Jones will be at one cornerback spot, and sophomore Keenan Marshall likely will be at the other corner. Foster and JT Turner will see time at free safety, and Ean Ryans will play in the deep secondary.
“We are going to have three or four who are going to have to play some snaps both ways,” DuBose said. “We feel good with the people who are going to come in (for them). That way we aren’t wearing people out too much.”
What’s the reasonable goal for the Vikings this year?
“Every coach says they want to win a state championship, and I’ve been blessed enough to be on a lot of staffs to do that,” DuBose said. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know that that doesn’t happen often. They are going to crown one team.”
DuBose said the main goal is for his team to come out and execute the game plan, play as hard as they can, and “play clean and fast.”
“And, whatever happens, happens,” the coach said. “When I say that, we’re not going to go out for any game and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to lose tonight.’ Last year, when I got here, one of the biggest emphases was on discipline and cleaning the program up.”
And it worked. The Vikings had just one personal foul penalty the entire season.
“I was tickled to death,” DuBose said. “There again, that’s our kids buying into the system we have. As we build this (program), we want to compete in every game we play in this season. We’ve got a tough schedule. We play a lot of tough teams. When you play tough teams, you’ve got to bring your game and work on getting better each week.”