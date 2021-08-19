The 2021 edition of the South Carolina football team, under the direction of first-year coach Shane Beamer, hit the practice field Aug. 6 as fall camp opened.
“Beamer Ball” has officially made its way to Columbia.
“It was exciting,” said Beamer, reflecting on his first day. “I took a moment before I walked onto the field just to think about how grateful I am to have this opportunity, and, in 22 years of coaching, all the Day Ones that I’ve had as an assistant coach, this is obviously the most special one that I’ve ever had of Day One, so it was great from that standpoint sentimentally.
Beamer said the first practice went well.
“For Day One, I thought we did a lot of really good things. Not a lot of sloppiness. Not a lot of people on the ground,” Beamer said. “We talked about practicing the right way and being able to practice with each other the right way. I thought we did a good job from that standpoint. Obviously, we have a long way to go, but it was a good start.”
Beamer has a lot of eyes on him — including a few in his own family.
Beamer went to South Carolina’s coast for a couple of days of rest and family fun before camp’s start when 8-year-old son Hunter advised him, “Try not to get fired this year.”
“True story. I wish that was a joke,” Beamer said Aug. 5.
Beamer welcomes all the scrutiny as a first-time head coach hoping to reenergize a program that has gone 2-16 (and 5-13 in the Southeastern Conference) the past two years.
Beamer thinks he’s ready for the challenge of bringing the Gamecocks back to the winning ways they had under Steve Spurrier when they went 11-2 for three consecutive seasons from 2011-13.
Beamer understands it won’t be easy, but he has approached each day since taking over as a chance to get better. His team has its first game Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.
Beamer’s emotions rose as fall camp grew closer.
“I would say overly excited,” Beamer said. “But I’m trying to pace myself a little bit.”
There was always excitement in past years for Beamer, 44, when preparing to coach linebackers at South Carolina, running backs at Virginia Tech or tight ends at Oklahoma in the past.
“Now, there’s just so many things on your mind,” Beamer said.
Beamer had a huge job early, convincing a struggling team that went through the mid-season dismissal of Will Muschamp, that better days could come sooner rather than later.
He told the team he would ask for their trust at that first meeting, but would work each day to earn and prove himself.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Doty, the starter at the end of last year, said Beamer’s approach won over players who wanted something to believe in after last year’s problems. ‘
“I don’t think it took very long for us to pick up what he brings to the table,” Doty said. “I think he’s got a real sense of confidence. Where he steps in, he brings a real sense of positive energy.”
Doty is a dual-threat quarterback who is one of the faster players on the team. In 2020, he played in eight games, making a pair of starts and completing 43-of-71 passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns with three interceptions.
Doty sprained his foot in practice and could miss the team’s season opener.
Beamer pointed out there are many hurdles to jump before the Gamecocks are ready to play winning football. But he’s got a plan, honed from years watching successful leaders, that he believes can work for the Gamecocks.
Beamer is coming off a stint as Oklahoma’s assistant head coach. He insists the Gamecocks have everything in place to build a championship-caliber program — and he wants to put down roots.
“My wife and I bought a house. We haven’t moved in. We’re renovating it,” Beamer said. “We’re still living in a condo 100 yards from my office. So, all I do is wake up early each morning and go into that facility, and I can’t wait to get to work each day and move this program forward and try and make this program better.”
Senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare headlines the preseason All-SEC first-team squad, according to a poll of media covering the annual Media Days. He is one of 90 defensive standouts from 61 schools to earn a spot on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.
A returning all-conference performer, Enagbare had a breakout season in 2020. He has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback. He’s naturally instinctive and athletic with an excellent skill set. He’s learning how to be a leader and bring the younger guys along with him.
He had a strong spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honor, as selected by the coaches. He has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts, and has 17 career tackles for loss and 10 1/2 sacks,
Junior running back Kevin Harris was a second-team All-SEC pick, while senior tight end Nick Muse was a third-team selection. Harris is one of 42 players earning a spot on the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) preseason watch list for the National Performer of the Year Trophy.
Harris took the league by storm in 2020, earning All-SEC accolades after leading the SEC in rushing. He has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons, making 10 starts and has 206 career carries for 1,317 yards,
Muse is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year. He joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary. He is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver and is expected to play a significant role in the offense.
Sophomore Kai Kroeger was named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.