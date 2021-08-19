Drew Geoly knew when he was a kid that he wanted to be a Greenwood Eagle.
He even told his dad, Stephen, a former Greenwood football player, during one of the countless Friday night games Geoly attended. Not only did the senior come through on his promise, Geoly topped it as he was named a team captain for the 2021 season.
“My grandad was a principal here,” Geoly said when asked about his family’s connection with Greenwood High School. “He still has a rock on the field and a tree over there. It’s always just been special to me being around this atmosphere. Now that I am a senior and a captain, this is my home.”
When Geoly was named as one of the leaders, his first call was to his dad to tell him the news. The honor came as a bit of a surprise for the senior center as he admitted he has always been a bit undersized for his position. To overcome the size disadvantage, Geoly had to put in the work.
“When you’re undersized, you always have to work hard. There is always that extra inch or that extra mile you need to go to equal yourself to everyone else,” Geoly said. “I started working out in the eighth grade because I was undersized. I also started eating right because I am a bigger guy, but it is all worth it. When you finally get in the game and you punish a dude way bigger than you, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Geoly will anchor an experienced Eagles offensive line in 2021, a major benefit for an offense that relies on timing.
“He’s an extraordinarily talented player,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “He put on some weight, gained a lot of strength and does the things we ask him to do to be able to, you know, better handle that position.”
With an offense as dynamic as the triple option, it demands a lot from the offensive line. Geoly said it’s all about the technique that is the difference between a small or a big gain.
“A lot of people don’t pay attention to the offensive line, especially, but, in our offense, where we’re running the triple option and we’re running the ball every play, the blocking is so important,” Geoly said. “Having a good line, especially a good center, can start the play off. Getting a good reach block can open up a whole new play compared to if you just took the guy head on.”
With Geoly leading an experienced offensive line, the center said that the bar is set high for this team.
“I have high expectations for this year, and a lot of people may not agree with me because we’ve lost a bunch of seniors,” Geoly said. “But, you know, I think some of these young guys are going to step up, and I definitely think that nobody should count us out this year.”