Abbeville’s Jeremiah Lomax knows a lot will be expected from him this season.
The senior safety will be a key leader in the defensive secondary, as he was during his junior season, one in which he tied for the team lead with four interceptions en route to the Class 2A state championship.
“We’re not too worried about the first couple of weeks,” said Lomax about scrimmages and jamborees. “We’re worried about our goals down the road. When we get into the season, we want everyone on one accord so we can play as one team.”
The Abbeville defense lost some key linemen and two “generational talents,” as coach Jamie Nickles puts it, in linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans, both of whom will play Division 1 football this fall.
“I think we can be great,” Lomax said of the defense. “We know a lot of stuff from last year, and we are doing a lot of the same things. We need a lot more communication because we are young in the front (on the defensive line). I think we’ll be all right.”
Lomax’s journey to becoming a standout player for the Panthers started when he was 6 years old in Abbeville’s youth leagues. He said he started believing in his ability to excel in football during his ninth-grade year. He played on the jayvee team that year, then moved to the varsity in 10th grade.
What does Lomax like about football?
“You get to hit somebody and not get in trouble for it,” he said, with a laugh.
In 2020, he had two of his interceptions in a single game.
Lomax says the secret to his success is baiting the opposing quarterback into throwing the ball.
“Once you bait them, and they throw it, then you react,” Lomax said. “You stay away from the path you know they are going to throw it to. Once you know they are going to throw it, you anticipate the path — and that’s an interception.”
Lomax is a very local leader on the field.
“First, I have got to talk with my coaches and make sure we are on the same page,” he said. “Then, I talk to my teammates and make sure everybody is on one page. Once we are all on one page, everything will fall in line.”
What’s the secret to being successful in the defensive secondary?
“You’ve got to be smart,” Lomax said. “We watch a lot of film and see what happens. When we come out on Friday night, we already know what they (the opposing team) is going to do. You have to be smart in the head.”
When watching the opposing team’s offense on tape, Lomax said he looks for “differences.”
“You’re looking for what’s the difference in every play,” Lomax said. “Are they going to run or pass, or who are they going to throw to. You can pick that out once you watch the film.”
Teams were not very effective passing against Abbeville last year. Lomax said defensive backs CJ Vance, Ja’Kobe Leach and Javario Tinch should be big helps in the Panthers’ secondary.
“I say we’re a nine out of a 10,” Lomax said when asked to rate the defense. “We’ve got to get the young boys to be serious like we are serious. When we get them serious, we’ll be a 10.”
Abbeville’s defensive coordinator buys doughnuts for the defense if it holds opponents scoreless. Players had doughnuts seven times in 2020.
Lomax said his father and a cousin have been the most instrumental in supporting his dreams of playing football. His father played running back for McCormick, and his cousin played tight end for Abbeville.
“Football is really really a mental sport,” Lomax said. “You’ve really got to think it out. That’s what I like about it.”