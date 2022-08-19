Zay Rayford’s first football memory was not of a touchdown. It wasn’t a diving catch, a great throw or a big-time tackle.
The Abbeville senior was playing youth football at age 7 when the coach put him on the kickoff return team.
“They kicked me the ball,” the Panthers quarterback recalls. “I picked it up and I got hit hard. The coach carried me off the field. I was hurt. It got me ready, though. I don’t ever want to get hit like that again. I just stay ready.”
Staying ready means specific things to Rayford, who rushed for 799 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for four TDs last season. It means being a leader, staying humble and not repeating mistakes.
Rayford heads up the A-Bone offensive formation, which uses a pair of wingbacks and a fullback. While the offense is most effective on jet sweeps, it also requires the quarterback to scramble for yardage.
Rayford said fans can expect him to be a leader this season, on and off the field.
“I need to make sure the boys are focused and staying out of trouble — and that they work hard in class,” he said. “They are going to look up to me because I am a senior. They are going to follow what I do. So, I’ve got to make sure I’m on track, too.”
Rayford’s father helped coach him from rec league to middle school.
“He stays on me,” Rayford said of his father, Greg. “He played linebacker. He was a dog when he played. He motivates me. He stays on me hard. When somebody is better than me, he pushes me to get up and be better than them.”
Rayford doesn’t have to raise his voice to show leadership.
“I’m humble,” he said. “I don’t like to run my mouth or anything. I just stay humble. My parents always told me to stay humble.”
Some people listen to hype music to get pumped up for a game. Rayford has a different routine.
“I listen to love music sometimes,” he said. “Right before the game — before the first group goes outside — that’s when I start listening to it. It calms me down because I’ll be too hyped. You don’t want to be too hyped.”
The Panthers fell to Gray Collegiate in last year’s Upper State finals. The Panthers fumbled the ball twice inside the Red Zone. Rayford won’t forget that, and he doesn’t point fingers.
“That won’t happen again,” he said. “I fault myself, though, because I’m the quarterback.”
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
