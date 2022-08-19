zay rayford action photo
Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford, right, runs on a keeper during a game against Emerald in 2021. Rayford returns this season, adding experience to the offense.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Zay Rayford’s first football memory was not of a touchdown. It wasn’t a diving catch, a great throw or a big-time tackle.

The Abbeville senior was playing youth football at age 7 when the coach put him on the kickoff return team.

