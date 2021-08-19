Abbeville once again raised a state championship trophy in 2020.
The Panthers have won five of the past six Class 2A state championships, falling short just once in that time, in the 2019 Upper State title game to eventual champion Saluda.
If you ask any coach in the state what a team’s goal is, he’ll say it’s to win a state title. Only a select few teams achieve that goal. Heading into his 18th season as the Panthers’ coach, Jamie Nickles is the program’s all-time winningest coach and has seven titles overall, which puts him just one behind legendary coaches John McKissick, of Summerville, and Willie Varner, of Woodruff, for most state crowns at eight.
The Panthers shut out seven opponents last year en route to an undefeated season. Nickles said COVID-19 protocols might have actually helped his team last season.
“I’m really looking to see if we can become one,” Nickles said. “Last year’s team really came together. This will sound weird, but, in our COVID protocols, when we were working in a group, each unit really developed cohesiveness that carried over into the season, and that’s what I’m really looking for. That begins in your individual groups.”
Abbeville is still using practice units this season. Nickles said he doesn’t really have to put any pressure on the assistant coaches who run those groups.
“They are professionals,” Nickles said. “They know what they’re doing, and we just work together as a family.”
The 2020 Abbeville team had plenty of vocal leaders, including fiery linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans, both of whom are now playing Division I football.
“They are generational talents,” Nickles said. “You’ll have some other great players, but I don’t know if you’ll ever have another dynamic duo like that.”
But Abbeville always seems to do a pretty good job of filling holes. In addition to losing Evans and Temple, the Panthers lost most of its defensive line starters to graduation and all of its starting backfield, including quarterback Thomas Beauford, wingbacks Tyrell Haddon and Navi Marshall, and fullback Martico Jackson.
But one thing the Panthers never seem to lack in running their sweep-heavy A-Bone offense is backfield talent.
Zay Rayford, who scored a touchdown on a kickoff return in last year’s state championship, will step in at quarterback. He is capable of passing, but he’ll be a big threat to run.
“He’s had a good spring and a good summer,” Nickles said of Rayford. “I’ll be anxious to see how he is.”
Rayford played cornerback last season.
JB Burton, Antonio Harrison and Jamal Marshall will see a lot of time in the offensive backfield, and Ty Cade had carries there last season.
“Players make the system,” Nichols said. “That’s a credit to each and every one of those players’ families for being the type of people they are and working through a complicated offense.”
Abbeville runs the A-Bone, a shotgun formation of the flexbone that has wingbacks and a fullback.
“It’s probably the most complicated offense around,” Nickles said.
The Panthers run a lot of sweeps, so he said it’s important for the offensive line to “work as one” so the fullback and quarterback can also get into the action with up-the-middle runs.
Dawson Hughes, Adison Nickles and Bryson Hershberger will be among the leaders across the offensive line.
Receivers will be “by committee,” Nickles said. “We’ll use a lot of our defensive backs.”
Defensively, the Panthers will see younger and less-experienced players move into roles along the first two levels. The defensive secondary, with players such as Jeremiah Lomax (four INTs in 2020), Javario Tinch (four INTS in 2020) and CJ Vance, should be solid.
At linebacker, Ty Cade will be among those stepping into the void left by Temple and Evans.
Nickles said he’d be “anxious to see” how the defensive line develops.