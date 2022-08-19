Abbeville has won five of the past seven Class 2A state championships, including the 2020 title. But the Panthers ran into a juggernaut in the Upper State title game last season, falling to eventual state champ Gray Collegiate.
Panthers coach Jamie Nickles said he’s looking forward to this season.
“I’m excited about this group,” Nickles said. “We have a good group of seniors. I think the thing you want to do is not look too far ahead, but you want to be preparing the right way. The thing I like about this team is they have worked hard this summer. We do have some experience, and we do have some talent from our younger kids.”
The Panthers return key players on the offensive line and in the defensive secondary — along with multifaceted quarterback Zay Rayford — but will see fresh faces taking lead roles in the backfield.
“We’re going to rely heavily on him,” Nickles said of Rayford. “It’s going to be his backfield. It’s going to be his job to lead that group. For us to be successful, he’s not only going to have to be real good, but he’s going to have to really lead.”
Rayford rushed for 799 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for four TDs last season.
“The thing that really impresses me is his unselfishness,” Nickles said.
Rayford’s top receiving target is Jay Hill.
Top running back Antonio Harrison, who ran for 1,017 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, is sidelined indefinitely with a torn ACL, which happened during AAU basketball in the spring.
Harrison was also a threat in the kick-return game and was expected to help in the defensive secondary this season. He was especially effective on jet sweeps in the Panthers’ A-Bone offense. The A-Bone, which resembles the Flexbone, features two wingbacks, a fullback and the quarterback operating out of the shotgun.
“I’m optimistic, from the people I’ve talked with, we may get (Harrison) back — that he’ll be cleared — but how effective he will be will be anybody’s guess,” Nickles said. “We’ll just have to wait and see. He’s really ahead of his schedule in rehab, and he really wants to come back. You’ll see it in his eyes.”
The top returning back in Harrison’s absence is Jamal Marshall, who rushed for 633 yards and seven TDs last year. Nickles will turn to a few inexperienced players in the backfield, including Karson Norman, Jha’Louis Hadden and fullback Altavious Patterson.
“You went from having a very experienced backfield, from having to replace one position to having to replace two,” Nickles said. “It’s a situation where we’re not going to try to replace an Antonio Harrison. You just continue with your offense, your A-Bone principles. But some of the things he did, you just can’t replace that. But we’ll continue to teach some young kids how to play in there and do the best we can.”
In the defensive secondary, key returners include linebacker Ty Cade, 6-foot-5 safety Javario Tinch and cornerback Kendall Barr. Tinch was second on the team with four interceptions in 2021, and Cade and Barr each had two. Mikelyn Bowie and Damarcus Leach also return in the secondary. Each had an interception in 2021.
Jae Harris, Gage Evans, Addison Nickles, Chip Sandifer and Nehemiah Jackson will see plenty of snaps on the defensive line.
Nickles will again perform the placekicking and punting duties. He was 4 of 6 on field goals last year, and he averaged 38.5 yards on punts. He had 18 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Nickles will also play some on the offensive line. Gregory Martin, Jacob Ferguson, Tony Chupp, Bryson Hershberger and Drew Patterson lead a senior-laden offensive front.