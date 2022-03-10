Lake Greenwood
Bass: Veteran tournament angler Stan Gunter of Greenwood reports that typically April is a bigger spawning month than March on Lake Greenwood, although this month there could be some fish on beds after a warm early spring. Still, typically the primary pattern in March is targeting pre-spawn bass which are staging around points and at the mouths of creeks. They like to gravitate towards brush, and jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, worms or soft plastics will all catch fish.
Striped bass: Guide Daniel Skipper (864-430-0488) reports that this month fish should move up the lake and trolling free-lines and planer boards should be productive.
Crappie: Guide Daniel Skipper reports that by the end of February the crappie had already started to bite better, and this month they should continue to be able to catch fish long-line trolling with jigs and jigs tipped with minnows. It’s usually not until April that crappie are actually against the banks, but fish could be in the rivers or creeks and fishing in areas where you mark them on electronics is the key.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that drifting cut herring, shad or white perch in mid-depths should again be the best pattern in March.
Lake Russell
Bass: Guide Jerry Kotal (706-988-0860) reports that in March bass should pull into shallower water, and depending on weather and water conditions there could even be some early spawners late in the month. Generally look for fish to get into the creeks, and expect crankbaits and spinnerbaits to be effective for both spots and largemouth.
Striped bass: Guide Wendell Wilson (706-283-3336) reports that in March fish will be scattered all over the lake, but they will also move shallower. Pulling live herring on free-lines and planer boards is usually the best pattern.
Crappie: Guide Wendell Wilson reports that in March fish will start to move shallower, and depending on weather conditions there will often be a strong spawn this month. It can happen very fast once air temperatures get into the 70- to 80-degree range, and usually the biggest fish spawn first. There may even have been a few slabs that spawned at the end of February! Trolling jigs is usually the best pattern until fish are actually bedding, when they can be caught casting jigs or minnows shallow.
Catfish: Guide Jerry Kotal reports that in March catfish will start to bite better again, and they can be caught on shallow points with cut herring.
Lake Thurmond
Bass: Tournament anglers Tyler Matthews and Josh Rockefeller of Augusta report that in March fish should pull shallow, with substantial numbers of bass on beds spawning by the end of the month. The fish do not all spawn at once and so by later in the month it will be possible for fishermen to target pre-spawn, spawning and even post-spawn fish. Soft plastics are hard to beat, but this month a spinnerbait and jig should also be very effective for shallow fish on Clarks Hill.
Striper and hybrids: Little River Guide Service (706-210-3474) reports that in March fish will move shallower off channel points, and first thing in the morning there should be a really strong bite right at daybreak. After that it will be more of a grind with down-lines, although some anglers will pull planer boards across points.
Crappie: Captain Chris Simpson (864-992-2352) reports that – except for the wind – March is one of the best months of the year for catching crappie on Lake Thurmond. Generally fish are feeding heavily in preparation for the spawn and then actually spawning, and they will be shallow in the backs of creeks and coves as well as along the banks around cover. Long-line trolling, tight-lining, and casting a cork with a jig/minnow at the bank will all catch fish.
Catfish: Captain Chris Simpson reports that March can also be a good month for catching large catfish on Thurmond, although again the wind can be problematic. Anchoring in shallow water where fish are feeding on threadfin and gizzard shad is generally the best pattern.