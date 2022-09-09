AHS logo CMYK.jpg

Westside quarterback Cutter Woods was 20-of-25 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns as the Class 4A Rams defeated Class 2A Abbeville 31-20 on Friday night.

"Westside is a class act all the way around," said Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles, who went into the contest looking for his 200th career win. "They are very balanced in every phase of the game. But I'm proud of the way our kids played."