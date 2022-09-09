Westside quarterback Cutter Woods was 20-of-25 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns as the Class 4A Rams defeated Class 2A Abbeville 31-20 on Friday night.
"Westside is a class act all the way around," said Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles, who went into the contest looking for his 200th career win. "They are very balanced in every phase of the game. But I'm proud of the way our kids played."
The Rams jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter before Abbeville got on the board when quarterback Zay Rayford connected with Ty Cade for a 66-yard TD pass.
"I think we played hard," Nickles said. "We just gave up a couple of deep balls."
Rayford, who missed a couple of games because of a strained leg muscle, injured his ankle in Friday's game, and backup Jay Hill came in during the second half.
Westside managed just a field goal the rest of the way, and Hill threw a pair of TD passes to Javario Tinch. Hill was 4-of-5 passing for 71 yards.
"He's become a real weapon on offense with his skill," Nickles said.
Westside had 508 total yards to Abbeville's 379.
Jha’Louis Hadden had eight carries for 118 yards for Abbeville, and Jamal Marshall carried the ball 11 times for 78 yards.
Abbeville (2-2 overall) travels to Crescent next Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 0 7 6 7 — 20
Westside 14 14 3 0 — 31
FIRST QUARTER
W — Jameson Wilson 16 pass from Cutter Woods (Bola Gil is kick)
W — Jimmar Boston 81 pass from Woods yards. Touchdown! (Gil kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W — Josh Williams 51 pass from Woods (Gil kick)
W — Nehemiah Smith 31 pass from Woods (Gil kick)
A — Ty Cade 66 pass from Zay Rayford (Addison Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
W — Gil 18 FG
A — Javario Tinch 27 pass from Hill (conversion failed)