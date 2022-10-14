Coming out of halftime, Greenwood needed to get its offense going.
It had mustered just 135 yards on 28 plays, resulting in just seven points.
On the backs of two seniors and a junior, the Eagles got their touchdown, driving the ball 68 yards in 5:26 to score, cutting Westside's lead to just three points.
But with 1:42 left in the third quarter, the game's whole dynamic changed.
Westside came out running the ball behind its powerful senior Hunter Pickett. The running back had six carries coming into the drive, but on the nine plays, the senior ran it four times for 15 yards.
Then it happened.
Pickett took a handoff, bounced to the right and was heading towards the Greenwood sideline. He fought for extra yards, battling Greenwood linebackers Nemo Wardlaw and Shamar Farrow for the 4-yard pickup.
On the run, all of the three players weight landed on Farrow, who was stretchered off the field. After a 17-minute delay play resumed. From that point in the game, the Eagles defense struggled to contain the run, leading to a 31-21 loss.
Coming into the second half, Westside had just 55 yards on 12 carries. The Rams ended the game with 155 yards, 146 of which belonged to Pickett.
In the first half, the biggest difference in the game was the field position battle.
Both teams had five possessions in the first half. Westside scored on three of those drives, while Greenwood scored on just one. Greenwood's average starting point was its own 19, while Westside average starting point was Greenwood's 49. The Rams actually started inside Greenwood's 25 twice in the first half, scoring 10 points on those two drives.
