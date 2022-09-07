For the second consecutive week, Ware Shoals found itself on the losing end of a lopsided score Friday night.
After battling Whitmire close in Week 0, the Hornets struggled against Ninety Six (53-0) and Emerald (49-6) in Weeks 1 and 2.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 8:15 pm
“I was disappointed, because when we played them (Emerald) in the jamboree, I thought for the limited time that we played them, we faired pretty well,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “Our confidence was up. After losing two games going into it, we seemed to not be as poised when things went wrong for us. We just have to be able to get over a little bit of adversity.”
One of the biggest form of adversity has been injuries. In Week 1, starting quarterback Dalton Boyter went down early with a concussion. Fullback Trent Dial also was injured in the Ninety Six game. Boyter missed the Emerald game, while two other Hornets, Daniel Beaver and Jace Stewart, went down in the game.
Boyter returns Thursday, but instead of sliding him back at quarterback, Boyter will now be a running back, allowing senior Alex Styer to start his second game of the young season.
“He’s really done a good job for us,” Johnston said. “He’s waited his time. There’s an opportunity for him to start even with Dalton back.”
Instead of playing on Friday, Ware Shoals will play 3A West-Oak on Thursday because of potential weather in the area.
West-Oak enters Thursday’s matchup 2-1 on the season with a win against Fountain Inn.
“They’re big up front. They’re a spread team,” Johnston said. “Probably a little bigger than we are overall, and their roster is much larger than ours. We’re going to have to come. We’re going to have to bring our A game to beat a 3A West-Oak.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
