For about seven minutes on Aug. 12, fans saw a potential preview of what was going to come in Week 2.
Ware Shoals and Emerald were playing in the Greenwood Jamboree, and each team had played two drives before the game and the rest of the scrimmage was shut down because of fighting near the J.W. Babb Stadium concession stand.
In the three weeks since then, the teams have trended in opposite directions.
Emerald played Ninety Six to open its season, winning on the road as the horn blasted signaling the end of the 35-28 game. Last week, the Vikings were off, allowing them to heal the couple of “bumps and bruises” they sustained in the season opener.
“Our focus last week was to try to improve, fix the little things that showed their head in the Ninety Six game,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said of the bye week. “It’s going to be a long stretch ahead of us. We will go for nine straight weeks, and it’s going to be a fun journey. Last week was a breathe of fresh air. I’ve never had a bye week that early.”
On the other hand, Ware Shoals is reeling, as quarterback Dalton Boyter was knocked out early against Ninety Six with a concussion, the same way he was forced to exit the Week 1 matchup a year ago. Freshman running back Trent Dyal was also injured in the game, but will play on Friday night.
“We’re going to move forward with Jayce Stewart at quarterback this week,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “He’ll be moving from wingback to quarterback. It doesn’t get any easier for us. We play 3A Emerald, who beat Ninety Six the week before. It’s going to be a tough going for us, but I told the guys yesterday, ‘That’s football and that’s life. It’s not always easy but we don’t sign up to play football because it’s easy.’”
Johnston said he didn’t take anything from the scrimmage, since there was barely any game played. Instead, he is looking at how Emerald played Ninety Six, since both teams have played the Wildcats.
“The only thing I can take from Emerald is they beat a Ninety Six team we lost to 53-0,” Johnston said. “When you play a school like Emerald with the numbers they have and the numbers we’ve got, we understand what we’re up against. We’re just going to have to be ready for that and compete.”
Against Ninety Six, Ware Shoals managed just 69 yards, while Emerald lit up the Wildcats for more than 250 yards in the first half. The Vikings did struggle in the second half to move the ball as frequently as they had in the first half, though, something that Dubose is eager to fix.
“Our execution first half to second half was way down,” Dubose said. “I give Ninety Six credit for some of that, but, as a football coach, I know that we have to execute. Our kids need to understand that we don’t ever need to relax, and, as coaches, we don’t need to relax. Offensively, we might have gotten a little stagnant at halftime with the lead. We didn’t throw the ball as much in the second half. My challenge to our offensive coaches is ‘we’re a spread team. Let’s be a spread team for four quarters.’”
Especially with Boyter out, the challenge for the Hornets’ coaching staff will be on offense, as they run a similar offense that Emerald ran the past two seasons.
“The familiarity of it all will be helpful to us, especially in practice because you can see our kids still remember it,” Dubose said. “It’ll be fun to go against them.”
