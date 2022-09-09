IMG_0953.JPG
Ware Shoals running back Justice Lomax punches in a touchdown against Emerald. He finished with one rushing touchdown in the Hornets win against West-Oak. 

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Ware Shoals is now in the winning column.

After three disappointing games for the Hornets, they traveled to West-Oak and blew out the Warriors 30-0 for their first win of the 2022 season.

