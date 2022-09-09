After three disappointing games for the Hornets, they traveled to West-Oak and blew out the Warriors 30-0 for their first win of the 2022 season.
“Of course glad to get the win. It was a much needed win for our program,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “To win against a 3A school that probably had 50 or more players, we were just glad to get a win on the road against West-Oak.”
The Hornets controlled the game from the start, churning out a couple long, monotonous drives by picking up 4 or 5 yards a carry, eventually scoring a 12-yard touchdown off an Alex Styer pass. They added a second touchdown in the second quarter thanks to a Dalton Boyter goal-line touchdown run in his return from an injury.
“We just had long, methodical drives,” Johnston said. “Drives of 4 to 5 yards a carry. It allowed us to go up 14-0. We had another touchdown called back, so I was a little disappointed going into the second half only up 14-0. I challenged our guys at halftime to overcome some of the obstacles we faced with penalties. They did and kind of rallied. We just manned up and played Ware Shoals football in the second half.”
Ware Shoals scored two touchdowns in the second half with runs from Boyter and Justice Lomax.
While the offense put up points, the bigger story was the Hornets’ defense. Along with finishing with a shutout, the Hornets stymied the spread attack West-Oak ran, holding the Warriors to minus five yards in the first quarter.
“Our defense did a great job, shutting them out,” Johnston said. “We had a good game plan going in defensively. We felt like we had more speed than they did, and we utilized that on both sides of the ball.”