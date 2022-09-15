Friday night could be a season-defining game for Emerald.
After turning heads in their close loss against No. 1 Saluda last Friday, the Vikings have another test in Week 4 at Belton-Honea Path.
The Bears are undefeated through three games, and are ranked sixth in Class 3A.
“Friday night will be another good measuring stick for us to see where we’re at,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “If we want to be in the conversation that we’re one of the better teams in 3A, Friday night will allow us the opportunity to put our name on that list if we compete and play well.
“Some people say we’ll find out Friday night if we’re contenders or pretenders. Hopefully, our kids are coming out and playing hard and we can make a good football game out of it.”
Emerald’s first contest of the season against a 3A squad won’t be a cakewalk. B-HP has defeated the likes of 4A Westside and Laurens, and are coming off a 34-27 win last week over Vikings’ region foe Woodruff.
The Bears run a run-heavy offense that has averaged more than 300 yards a game this season, according to DuBose. B-HP is led by an “explosive” sophomore running back in Marquise Henderson and junior running back Shaheem Robbs.
In front of B-HP’s backfield duo is a big and talented offensive line. The Bears’ offensive line is anchored by a 6-foot-7, 295-pound sophomore in Oliver Marett.
“Their offensive line is very active. I call them abrasive,” DuBose said. “You can tell they enjoy playing and blocking people and moving people, so it’ll be a big challenge.”
“Our D-line has got to play with good technique, get off the football, fight for their gap and our linebackers have got to fit into their run-seams.”
As for the Vikings’ offense, Emerald will look to get back on track after senior running back Jaylen Foster scored the team’s lone two touchdowns last week against Saluda.
The Vikings totaled 281 yards, including 199 on the ground, but couldn’t find the end zone in the second half.
“We played well, but we still came out on the losing end, so we gotta clean up some things and try to get better, and I feel like we’ve done that this week,” DuBose said.
However, the third-year coach will be looking for big nights from some of his players.
“That’s the one good thing about us right now is you really don’t know who it’s going to be,” DuBose said. “Everything’s kind of spread out, and we’ve got a good balanced football team and that’s one thing that I like about it.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
