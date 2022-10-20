Emerald has quite the case of déjà vu this week.
Nearly one year after the Vikings’ 44-20 loss to Union County to miss the playoffs, they’ll welcome in the Yellow Jackets for another do-or-die game for both teams Friday.
This time, Emerald hopes to be on the winning end, and earn its first playoff berth under coach Tad DuBose.
“I think we’re a much better football team than last year at this point in time,” DuBose said. “We know what we’re playing for this week and we’re excited.”
The Vikings are coming off a tough 33-13 loss to Chester last Friday that knocked Emerald out of home-field contention for the first round of playoffs.
Although the Emerald defense kept the Cyclone run game at bay for most of the game, the Vikings had trouble stopping Chester through the air.
Emerald allowed 174 yards through the air and 171 on the ground, something DuBose hopes his defense will decrease against a balanced Union County offense.
“We’re addressing that this week and hopefully we can clean that up and make it harder on people to score against us, and ultimately, we want to score more points than they do,” DuBose said.
Luckily for the Vikings, they will return senior cornerback Bradlee Jones for a second-straight week after missing the previous three weeks because of injury. The Citadel commit returned with a bang last week with an interception, despite wearing a cast.
On offense, Emerald is continuing to ride running back Jaylen Foster’s momentum, as he put together another multi-score game against Chester. Foster ran for 187 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns last week, and was named to this year’s North-South game on Wednesday.
It was a pretty big week for the Emerald senior.
“Having (Jones) back definitely helps us on the back half because now, Jaylen can really focus the majority of his time playing offense,” Dubose said. “The more he focuses over there, it’s pretty obvious we’re a better offensive team when Jaylen is at running back and doing what he does.”
But Foster and the Emerald offensive line will be tested going up against a big Union County defensive front. The Yellow Jackets haven’t won a game since their Week 2 win over Broome, and are also 0-2 in region play against the region’s top teams in Clinton and Chester.
Coming off its bye week, the Union County defense has allowed an average of 40 points per game. However, along with playing the two tougher teams in the region, the Yellow Jackets have played a juggernaut of a schedule with games against 4A Laurens and York.
On offense, the Yellow Jackets have adjusted to having senior M.J. Porter under center after starter Ben Black went down with an injury earlier this season. Porter is a dual threat in the backfield that threatens opposing defenses through the air and on the ground.
Despite another big game against a region opponent, DuBose thinks the key to a win is simple — play better than they do.
“We haven’t played our best game yet for four quarters, so that goal is still out there for this team,” DuBose said. “If we can ever put it together and play real good for four quarters, I really think we can be a dangerous football team.”