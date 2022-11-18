ABBEVILLE — Before Friday night's Class 2A state playoff game, Abbeville honored linebacker Ty Cade and kicker Addison Nickles, who were selected for the North-South All-Star Game.

The duo then went onto the field and showed why they were chosen, with both bringing energy and skill that helped lead the Panthers to a 45-14 win against Fairfield Central in the third-round matchup.

