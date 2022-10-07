SALUDA — With 3:40 left in the game, Strom Thurmond had No. 1 Saluda on the ropes.
The Rebels had the ball on Saluda's 46-yard line and all they had to do was run out the clock and give Nate Nordeen a chance.
Thurmond steadily marched closer to the goal line, taking nearly the entire play clock before snapping the ball. Then with 1.4 seconds left, Nordeen was sitting at the Tigers' 17 with a chance to win the game.
He hit it, giving Strom Thurmond the 6-3 upset win.
"We wanted to score, but there was a point where we didn't want to give the ball back," Thurmond coach Andrew Webb said. "Nate Nordeen is an incredible kicker that we have a lot of confidence in. We were fine trotting him out there to win the game."
The game was a chess match from the beginning.
Saluda opened the game with a short kickoff, beating out a Thurmond receiver for the ball. The Tigers sprinted out with star receiver Tyleke Mathis in the backfield as the quarterback, flanked by a pair of running backs. He took the first two snaps, and churned up field, going for a 3 and a 39-yard run to put Saluda inside the Thurmond 2-yard line.
But Saluda came up empty, as a holding call brought back a would-be go ahead touchdown just minutes into the game. After the holding call, Saluda fumbled a catch, giving Thurmond the ball deep inside its own territory.
Coming up short was the motif of the night for the Tigers.
After opening without points, Saluda faced a crucial fourth down on its next possession. On the first play of the second quarter, Mathis once again took the snap, breaking a tackle in the backfield before finding the edge and sprinting for a 52-yard score.
But again, a penalty brought back the would-be score.
"It's the story we've had all year. We got away with it against Gilbert, but we didn't get away with it tonight," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "We had two touchdowns called back against Gilbert in the third quarter, and we had a big one tonight early that probably would have been the difference in the game.
"We had some penalties in different parts of the game and we turned it over too many times. We can't do that against really good teams. Coach Webb has a really good team."
Overall, Saluda finished with nine penalties for 60 yards and four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles. Strom Thurmond only had three penalties for 20 yards.
Despite the turnovers and penalties, Saluda's defense held strong throughout the game. The only problem was it was on the field for 61 of the 98 snaps.
"We played hard, really hard, especially on defense," Young said.
With the loss, Saluda falls to 1-1 in region play with three games remaining on its schedule. In his post-game message to his team, Young stressed the importance of flushing the loss and regrouping for next week.
"We can't let one loss turn into two or three," Young said. "That's my main concern right now. Yeah it hurts. It's going to sting; it's stinging now. We have a veteran team, and hopefully we'll get back on track.
"I have to do a better job. I told them there won't be a harder-working coach than me next week."