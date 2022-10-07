IMG_0660.JPG
Saluda's Vic Gaines is leveled over the middle of the field after picking up more than 20 yards. The play was ultimately called back for a false start. 

SALUDA — With 3:40 left in the game, Strom Thurmond had No. 1 Saluda on the ropes. 

The Rebels had the ball on Saluda's 46-yard line and all they had to do was run out the clock and give Nate Nordeen a chance. 

