A strong ground game helped St. Joseph's easily take care of region foe Dixie in a 58-7 drubbing.
The Knights jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with their rushing attack. In the second quarter, Dixie put together a drive where Austin Wilson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to make the game 21-7. Right before the half, the Knights showed their passing attack and drove down the field with less than a minute left in the half to take a 29-7 lead into the break.
The second half belonged to St. Joseph’s as it churned out yards on the ground in route to the lopsided victory.
Dixie showed flashes of success throughout the game with their running attack, but the Hornets could not maintain the drives to get into the end zone.
Senior Hunter Satterfield, Junior Austin Wilson, and freshman Brandon Nance each had runs that tried to bring life to the Hornet offense, but could not be sustained. Dixie's defense had no answer for the running game.
Austin Wilson rushed for 55 yards on 8 carries, Hunter Satterfield finished the game with 15 carries for 45 yards, Brandon Nance had 6 carries for 33 yards, and Tae Donald rushed for 22 yards on 3 carries.
“We will get back to it Monday at practice, because we have a tough game again next week." Dixie coach Vic Lollis said after the game.
The Hornets travel to Greenville to play Christ Church next week. Christ Church shut out Ware Shoals 36-0 on Friday.