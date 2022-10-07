Dixie logo

A strong ground game helped St. Joseph's easily take care of region foe Dixie in a 58-7 drubbing.

The Knights jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with their rushing attack. In the second quarter, Dixie put together a drive where Austin Wilson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to make the game 21-7. Right before the half, the Knights showed their passing attack and drove down the field with less than a minute left in the half to take a 29-7 lead into the break.