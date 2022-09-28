CALHOUN FALLS — When Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus saw his region schedule, he knew his young team was going to face a gauntlet early in region play.
It got tougher this week, as the Flashes moved their game to Wednesday to avoid the incoming hurricane, while its opponent St. Joseph's was coming off its first region and overall loss of the season.
The Knights came into Calhoun Falls and scored quickly and often on Wednesday, lighting up the scoreboard for 28 of its 62 points in the first quarter, leading to a 62-6 win against the Blue Flashes.
"Like I said all along, we have work to do," Theus said. "I don't really care what the scoreboard says, if I see progress, that's a positive for me. That's what we're working towards right now is progress from the bottom to the top.
"Line to skill, quarterback to running back, we're learning how to be a group. Sometimes it takes this and sometimes it's just how it rolls. We're going to get better for it."
St. Joseph's ran six plays in the first quarter, scoring four touchdowns. The Knights followed up that performance with four plays in the second quarter, resulting in 14 points.
Calhoun Falls struggled to match the offensive output, totaling just 41 yards in the first half. Of those 41 yards, 34 came on the last drive of the first half. Most of the output came from two quarterback George Alewine passes to junior Remetrius Sutton for gains of 20 and 13 yards. Sutton finished with three catches for 39 yards in the first half.
Most of the Flashes who played in the first half were freshmen, which is most of Theus' team. He said there were some positives from some of the Flashes in the lopsided loss.
"I saw some fight, and I also saw some big eyes, which is expected," Theus said. "They got their opportunity tonight, and some of them stepped up and some of them got some work to do."
The lone Flashes touchdown was scored on the third play of the fourth quarter.
After ripping off 32 yards on a pass play, Calhoun Falls was set up at St. Joseph's 16-yard line. The snap went over quarterback Ty Turman's head, but the senior didn't panic, scooping the ball and roaming to his left while keeping his eyes downfield. When he found an opening, Turman fired, hitting receiver Da'Quean Lewis in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard strike.
GAME SUMMARY
St. Joseph 28 14 13 7 — 62
Calhoun Falls 0 0 0 6 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
S— Walker Wood 29 run (William Gillespie kick)
S — Harrison Zinkann 65 pass from Wood (Gillespie kick)
S — Chris Johnson 27 run (Gillespie kick)
S — Gillespie 29 run (Gillespie kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Zinkann 21 run (Gillespie kick)
S — Cade Alt 19 run (Gillespie kick)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Thomas Armaly 18 run (kick fail)
S — Lucas Salgado 8 run(Gillespie kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Da'Quean Lewis 16 pass from Ty Turman (pass fail)
S — Brayden Johnson 10 run (Gillespie kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Deshawn Wideman 11-9, Ty Turman 3-16, Quatrez Brown 2-1.
Passing — C: Ty Turman 4-6-65, George Alewine 6-9-1-46.
Receiving — C: Da'Quean Lewis 3-53, Remetrius Sutton 3-39, Deshawn Wideman 1-12, Christian Smalls 2-5, Slade Brown 1-2.
Records: St. Joseph's 6-1 (2-1), Calhoun Falls 0-6 (0-2).
Next game: Calhoun Falls travels to Southside Christian.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.