CALHOUN FALLS — When Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus saw his region schedule, he knew his young team was going to face a gauntlet early in region play. 

It got tougher this week, as the Flashes moved their game to Wednesday to avoid the incoming hurricane, while its opponent St. Joseph's was coming off its first region and overall loss of the season. 

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.