Even right before the whistle sounded in Greenville, Friday night did not bode well for McCormick.The Chiefs lost two offensive tackles to sickness right before the game, who are key in the team's run-heavy offense.And their absence was felt against St. Joseph's.McCormick couldn't seem to get its run game going, as it fell to the Knights, 52-12."We just didn't play well up front on offense, get the ball moving," McCormick coach Paul Pratt said.A'Chean Durant and Kienya Morton provided the Chiefs' two scores on the night.With the loss, McCormick locks up a No. 4 seed in the Class 1A playoffs, and will travel to face either Denmark-Olar or Calhoun County.