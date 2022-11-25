ABBEVILLE — Defensive back Damarcus Leach has managed to fly under the radar in Abbeville’s defensive secondary for most of the season. The sophomore entered Friday night’s Class 2A Upper State championship game against Saluda with just a single interception on the season.
He doubled that output against the Tigers, intercepting Saluda quarterback Jonah McCary twice in the second half.
His first, which was in his own end zone, set up a drive that ended with Panthers quarterback Zay Rayford giving his team the lead. His second – which he returned for a touchdown – was gravy for Abbeville late in the game.
“We get a big first down and then get a pick,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said of Leach's first interception. “I think Rayford’s touchdown and that pick – I think those were the two things I’d like to get back.”
Abbeville scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to beat Saluda 41-16 and earned a trip to Columbia next week for a shot at the Class 2A state title against Oceanside Collegiate.
Abbeville has a pair of standouts on defense – linebacker Ty Cade and safety Javario Tinch, but on Friday, the young Leach stole the show. He said he felt like he let his team down in the Panthers’ two regular-season losses; so, he came out with extra energy against Saluda.
Leach played a little on varsity last season, but this is his first year starting in the secondary.
“At halftime, we were like crying and making excuses,” Leach said. “I told them we had to stay together and play together. I came out and did some amazing things to get us the momentum back.”
He said in the Panthers’ two losses – to Westside and Powdersville – he didn’t “prepare himself as good throughout the week as I should have.”
“I got locked in during the playoffs,” Leach said. “I didn’t want to let my senior brothers down. I told them going into half that I wasn’t going to let them down. Just play hard. I just have to keep listening to my coaches. They are going to put me in a place to succeed.”
He said he felt the momentum change on Saluda’s first drive of the third quarter. The Tigers went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Abbeville 46-yard line, and the Panthers stuffed Saluda running back Tyleke Mathis for a turnover on downs.
“We came out in the second half and knew we had to be physical,” Leach said. “We had to get the job done. I felt the electricity throughout the whole game, but to come back in the second half, when I got that first (interception), I knew it was on from there.”
Despite the growing pains early in the season, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said he doesn’t agree with Leach saying he let the team down in the two losses.
“It’s just a matter of growing up,” the coach said. “I thought that throughout the season that he grew and grew and matured, and that was on display tonight.”
