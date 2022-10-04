When Chris Liner was named Greenwood’s football coach in January 2020, the Eagles were in the middle of basketball season. He went to a couple of games, and one player kept sticking out to him — Donovan Boyles.
After watching a couple of games, Liner’s goal was to get the then-freshman to join the program he was starting to build.
“I was like ‘Who is that kid? We need to get him out for football,’” Liner said. “He plays with a football mentality. He is physical. He doesn’t care. He throws his body all over the place, and he wants to win.”
The only problem was, Boyles didn’t want to play football heading into his sophomore year, deciding to stick with basketball.
That all changed before Boyles was a junior.
Boyles’ uncle Fred always wanted to watch him play football, and he finally convinced Boyles to go out for the team starting in the spring of 2021. But Boyles’ uncle never had an opportunity to watch him play on Friday nights, as he died before the start of the 2021 season.
“That was one thing he always wanted me to do was come out to the football field my 11th grade year,” Boyles said. “When he passed away before the season started, that made me want to come harder for football. That’s what I did, and I just try to make him proud.
While his uncle never had the opportunity to see him play, Boyles brings him wherever he goes, with a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm that reads “Unk, I miss you” in the border of a text message with a not delivered error underneath and his uncle’s birth date and death date above the message.
Despite the fact it took him halfway through his high school career to make it to the football field, Boyles took the same mentality from the basketball court to the gridiron, and it stuck.
“He is one of the most competitive people that I have ever known,” Liner said. He hates to lose, I mean absolutely hates it. ... He’s extraordinary competitive and our guys feed off that.”
Boyles is listed at 5-foot-7, so when teams first saw him on one side of the field, they thought there was a mismatch. During his junior year, teams quickly realized they wouldn’t be very successful trying to pick on Boyles.
His coming out game was against North Augusta, where the then-junior performed his best Josh Norman impression, finishing with four pass breakups, an interception and seven tackles while grading at 91%.
That success has translated to his senior year, where teams know to stay away from Boyles’ side of the field, which he takes as a sign of respect. So far this season, he has been targeted less than five times. He broke up three of those passes.
“He gets irritated sometimes because rarely do they attack him,” Liner said. “People see that dude competes. If you beat him, you’re going to have to beat him. He won’t just give it to you, and that’s the definition of a football player. You hope that attitude becomes contagious. … He always competes and takes it serious.”
Growing up with a brother 2 years older than him, Boyles was always playing at a disadvantage, building that competitive drive that he said he just grew up with.
“It just something that’s been in me,” Boyles said. “I just like being physical, talking and just being the competitor and winning. I just like to play sports and do what I do.”
Greenwood’s defense is made up of players who love to talk and back up their words with their play on the field. Boyles is one of those players, and he shows it every time he’s on the field.
“He’s a really good leader. He never takes a break,” Liner said. “He’s always balling. You wish everybody was that way. People are always trying to find ways to go get water, hide or go to the bathroom or whatever it is besides sweat. Not Donovan Boyles. He is a sweating machine, and he’s always in the mix.”