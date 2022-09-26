Plentiful sunshine. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 1:01 pm
In the words of Ollie Williams, "It's gonna rain."
With the incoming depression from Hurricane Ian on its way, several Lakelands teams have changed their football schedule, moving their games from Friday to Thursday.
Abbeville's homecoming game against Liberty and Saluda's first region game have been moved to Thursday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Ninety Six also will play on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats host Blacksburg.
Region 1-A matchups between Ware Shoals and McCormick and Dixie's road game Southside Christian are also moved to Thursday. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun Falls announced it will play its game against St. Joseph's on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Emerald, Greenwood and Greenwood Christian are all in discussions to potentially change their games to Thursday as well, but nothing is official as of writing.
This is a developing story. Watch this site for updates.
Share your scores with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.