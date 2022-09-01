From 1999 to 2015, there was one result when Saluda and Ninety Six met on the football field, Ninety Six was coming away with a win.
In 2016, Saluda flipped the script, ending the losing streak with a 38-7 drumming on the road. Since then, the Tigers have dominated the rivalry, winning four of the last five meetings and outscoring the Wildcats 180-91 in that five- year window.
“It’s a battle,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “They’ve beaten us a lot more recently that’s for sure.”
For the towns, there is a rivalry, but between the two head coaches, there’s a friendship that dates back to their time in high school. Young was playing at Union County, while Ninety Six head coach Matthew Owings was playing at Ninety Six. The two played together during the North-South game and later lived in the same dorm at Presbyterian College. The two were teammates for their collegiate careers before splitting to start their respective coaching careers.
“It’s cool. It always adds more to it when you have connections with the coaches on the staff,” Owings said. “We met at the all star game, go up and do two-a-days. We were in the same hall together freshman year and played ball together for four years, so we went through a lot of the tough times together and building that brotherhood. In the end, it’s a football game. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing or coaching against.”
Saluda is coming into the rivalry as the No. 1 team in 2A after cruising past Mid-Carolina and Ridge Spring-Monetta. In its first game, Saluda dominated through the air, throwing for 206 yards in one half, while it controlled the game on the ground in Game 2, running wild for 263 yards behind the efforts of Brayden Williams and Kyree Etheredge and Kenmane Brunson.
“It makes you feel good as a coach knowing that you’re not one-dimensional. That was a big question mark heading into the season, what were we going to do at running back without Montrevious (Baker) who had been a starter for three years,” Young said. “I think we’ve got some backs. They’re all underclassmen. It’s exciting for the future.”
Williams leads the trio of backs with 131 yards on just 12 carries. He’s scored three times on those carries. Etheredge leads the team in carries with 22 for 130 yards. Brunson is the Tigers’ starting middle linebacker, so he doesn’t get a ton of carries (six for 45 yards and two touchdowns) but adds another dimension to the running attack when he enters.
“Brayden has the ability to do both (be a power runner and an elusive back). He’s still a freshman, he’s 14 years old, and we’re asking a lot. he’s got the combination of both speed and strength even though he’s never really been in the weight room,” Young said. “Kyree is a product of the weight room. He’s got a lot more power behind his pads. He is a straight ahead, hold it with two hands. Kenmane is a steady guy. He’s very quick.”
The running game is an extra problem for opposing teams that also have to deal with senior quarterback Jonah McCary and senior receivers Tyleke Mathis and Zion Wright.
“It’s going to be a very tough task,” Owings said. “It’s just taking away certain keys of what they do. Hopefully that will give us a chance. ... I’m glad we have this big test right now. I’d rather have it right now then later in the season to see where we stand. They have so many weapons, so you can’t take away everything. We’re going to try to take away a few key things.”
Ninety Six is coming off a blowout win against Ware Shoals that saw the Wildcats score through the air, on the ground and in special teams in the 52-point win a week ago. Young said the Wildcats have taken huge steps since the final preseason game.
“We watched them playing the (Greenwood) jamboree before our game got canceled. We saw them in person and saw them on tape, and they’ve improved a whole heck of a lot from that scrimmage against McCormick to now,” Young said. “They’ve found who they are. They’re balanced, well coached and fight hard. ... It is going to be a tough challenge for us for sure.”