From 1999 to 2015, there was one result when Saluda and Ninety Six met on the football field, Ninety Six was coming away with a win.

In 2016, Saluda flipped the script, ending the losing streak with a 38-7 drumming on the road. Since then, the Tigers have dominated the rivalry, winning four of the last five meetings and outscoring the Wildcats 180-91 in that five- year window.

