SALUDA — Every team has only one chance to impress the crowd with its season-opener, and Saluda proved it's a force to be reckoned with as the Tigers manhandled Mid-Carolina 42-7 on Friday night at Bettis Herlong Stadium.

The teams squared off for the first time in 2019, when Saluda secured a 49-21 victory. Week 0 of the 2022 season was no different.