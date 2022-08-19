SALUDA — Every team has only one chance to impress the crowd with its season-opener, and Saluda proved it's a force to be reckoned with as the Tigers manhandled Mid-Carolina 42-7 on Friday night at Bettis Herlong Stadium.
The teams squared off for the first time in 2019, when Saluda secured a 49-21 victory. Week 0 of the 2022 season was no different.
Mid-Carolina took the opening kickoff and made it to Saluda’s 15-yard line, where the ball was turned over on downs. Saluda then drove the ball down the field, where KenMane Brunson scored from 3 yards out, putting the Tigers on the board first.
On the ensuing possession, the Rebels fumbled on the 31-yard line and gave the ball back to Saluda. After a penalty and a few nice throws by quarterback Jonah McCary, Brayden Williams took the ball 65 yards for a score, putting Saluda ahead 13-0 with 4:46 left in the first quarter.
Two back-and-forth drives and a touchdown later, Saluda opted to make an onside kick. The Tigers successfully recovered the ball on Mid-Carolina’s 30-yard line. McCary later completed a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Zion Wright to make the score to 27-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was no different, as Saluda increased the lead to 42-0 in a game filled with multiple turnovers. The teams combined for 10 turnovers.
“We traded a whole bunch of turnovers.” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “Of course, we had a few ourselves at the end; but to be up that at halftime and know that it was in hand, it made the second half a little bit easier to take some of those mistakes. We’ve got a long season and a lot to improve on, but we are very proud of our guys. They played hard.”
A 23-yard pass was able to put the Rebels on the board in the second half, but it was not enough.
The Tigers travel to Ridge Spring-Monetta next Friday.