SALUDA — On its first offensive play of the game, Saluda sprinted its offense onto the field, splitting in half to both sides of the field, leaving quarterback Jonah McCary and two offensive linemen in the middle of the field.
McCary took the snap, fired to his left to running back Brayden Williams, who caught the ball then launched the pass to senior receiver DeMarcus Mobley who was sprinting down the sideline.
Mobley caught the pass and went untouched for a 58-yard score to open up the game.
The first offensive play of a game usually isn't one of the more important ones, but for Saluda, that trick play showed how important its matchup truly was against Gilbert.
The Tigers rode their defense for most of the night, but they got their offense rolling when they needed it in the 33-21 win against Gilbert.
"That was a big one. It was a very big test," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "We knew coming in it was going to be one of the toughest teams we would play all year. We hadn't been playing very good on offense, but we found some sparks tonight.
"The defense really held on in the first half until we got ahead 20-14. ... Special teams was awesome tonight. Sam (Espinoza) was pinning them deep, then Tyleke (Mathis) was doing Tyleke things in the fourth quarter. I'm really proud of us."
Time and again, Saluda made the plays when it needed to.
After going up almost immediately to start the game, Saluda fell behind, as the Indians scored near the end of the first quarter and early the second quarter. In response, Saluda marched, getting deep inside Gilbert territory when it happened.
When McCary sprinted towards the goal line, the senior took a shot, fumbling the ball. The ball shot forward into the end zone towards a trio of Gilbert defenders, but Mathis was the player that came away with the ball, scoring Saluda's first touchdown in the second quarter.
Less than 3 minutes later, the Tigers went back to their tricks, tossing a ball to Williams, who again lofted a ball to Mobley. This time, Mobley had to make a remarkable catch, flying over his defender for the 29-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a lead heading into the half.
The stars of the second half were Espinoza, Mathis and junior KenMane Brunson.
Espinoza is the Tigers senior punter, and he put on a show Friday night, pinning the Indians deep in their own territory time and time again. He rattled off three consecutive punts that forced Gilbert to start inside its own 15 every time. Two of the punts landed inside the 3-yard line.
Brunson played a vital role for the Tigers on Friday night, carrying a load on offense and defense. Defensively, Brunson was playing outside linebacker, different than his normal middle linebacker spot, and went off, making a tackle seemingly on every play. Offensively, he was the primary ball carrier in the second half, rallying the Tigers offense.
"KenMane works his tail off in the weight room. KenMane is an all A student. KenMane is the last one off the bus cleaning it up. He is our heart and soul," Young said. "He's not going to be denied much. He's going to get what he's going to get done and he got us some key first downs tonight.
"He played it really well, so we left him there. It helped us out. We have a bunch of unselfish guys."
Mathis iced the game twice in the fourth quarter, scoring on a direct snap twice, once from 37 yards and the other from 71 yards for the two fourth-quarter Tiger touchdowns.
"Watching him run is a lot of fun," Young said. "He has a couple of offers but someone is going to get him a freaking ball player. I hope these guys are watching and seeing this every week."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.