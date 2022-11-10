Bettis Herlong Stadium has been home to a number of Saluda seniors for the past six years.
And in what could’ve been their last game in the stadium last Friday, they gave Liberty all they could handle.
Senior Tyleke Mathis caught the ball three times for three touchdowns, Zion Wright scored twice on a catch and a kickoff return and Jamarcus Mobley had four receptions and a touchdown.
The first-round performance was nearly perfect — with the exception of a few penalties, which have been a thorn in the side of the Tigers all season.
“We can’t have touchdowns called back,” coach Stewart Young said. “We can’t have that. That’s No. 1: penalties. We had two called back last Friday against Liberty. I think we’ve had 15 called back. Tyleke himself has had nine.
“We can’t afford to score a touchdown and not have it on the board.”
Those penalties were game-changing in Saluda’s two losses this season, making cutting them down crucial in a do-or-die game with Gray Collegiate on Friday night.
The Tigers are pretty familiar with the defending Class 2A state champions, having played them in region play each of the last two seasons. Both of those meetings ended in close losses, but what makes the past couple of seasons different from this season is confidence, according to Young.
“The first time in 2020, we were very, very young, played very well … last year, we were right there with them,” Young said. “I think confidence-wise, we understand that we played with them. We didn’t beat them, but we played with them.”
The War Eagles are also much different from last year’s title-winning team. Gray is 8-3 on the year, winning its last eight games and going undefeated in region play this season. The team began its playoff run with a 54-0 win over Fox Creek in the first round.
Gray Collegiate lost 88.8% of their run production from last season with the departure of Georgia State running back KZ Adams, who scored 40 touchdowns for GCA. The War Eagles also lost 48% of their pass game.
However, junior Riley Staton has filled in nicely as Gray’s full-time starting quarterback, throwing for 1,986 yards and 24 touchdowns in a balanced offense.
Staton’s top target is senior wide receiver Devin Johnson, who has accounted for 686 yards and nine scores on 38 receptions. Sophomore running backs Brian Montgomery and Caleb Ford lead the War Eagle running game with over 700 rushing yards a piece.
“We know that they’re the defending state champions. We played them last year. They’re a really good program,” Young said. “They got a lot of talent and they’re very big, very fast, well-coached. They don’t just hand out state championships.
“They’re probably the most talented team we’ve seen this year, all-around.”
For 19 Saluda seniors, last Friday was a pretty fitting way to say goodbye to Bettis Herlong Stadium — until Monday.
While the Tigers usually practice at Saluda High School, Young wanted to change things up, and took the short bus ride to the stadium for practice.
After all, an approaching tropical storm is bringing lots of change to the second round of playoffs in South Carolina. While a number of teams played on Thursday or will play Saturday, the Tigers and War Eagles will still play Friday in what will likely be a wet game.
Not to mention the two teams are playing at a neutral site at Irmo High School, but Young hopes his team can match and improve on their first-round performance this week.
“We gotta be even better this week, that’s for sure,” Young said. “We can’t get penalties, can’t turn the ball over and then we gotta play good on defense to stay in it and then we gotta execute on offense when we get a chance.”