After practice Monday, instead of gathering at midfield, Saluda coach Stewart Young rounded up his team at the 17-yard-line.
Sure, it’s just another hash mark on the football field, but for the Tigers, it’s where they felt a gut punch at the hands of rival Strom Thurmond in Week 7.
Six weeks later, the Tigers have another shot at the Rebels.
“It’s an exciting time because you’re in the third round, no matter who your opponent is, you know you’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Young said. “It just so happens to be the team that previously beat us this year, one of our rivals, so it adds a little bit to it.”
Saluda is fresh off a 23-16 thriller over defending state champ Gray Collegiate, one that was for the ages. The Tigers went off for 380 yards, captained by senior Tyleke Mathis who rattled off 261 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and caught the game-winning interception on defense.
Tack on Saluda’s 43-7 manhandling of Liberty, and the Tigers have put together two strong performances in the Class 2A playoffs so far.
However, penalties and turnovers have still plagued Young’s team, as they lost the turnover margin against Gray, and had another score called back.
“I’ve liked a lot, we’ve won both of them, still gotta cut down on turnovers and penalties,” Young said. “That can’t happen. We were really fortunate to beat a really good team when we lose the turnover margin by three. We gotta do better than that.”
Friday night’s good also came with the bad. Saluda seniors Zion Wright and Jonah McCary are day-to-day after going down with injuries, which could pose a tweak or two in the offense should they be absent.
But the Tigers are no stranger to change, especially after dropping their two losses in October.
The Saluda offense is a bit different than the one that faced Thurmond in Week 7. The Tigers now boast sophomore Drew Arant under center and are getting the ball more to playmakers, particularly Mathis.
“We’ve been giving the ball more to Tyleke Mathis a whole lot more and deservingly so,” Young said. “We’ve evolved and that’s one thing I love about the game of football, you’re not the same team throughout the year. Things get worse, things get better, but you always evolve.”
One thing that has remained the same about the Rebels is their stellar defense. Thurmond has allowed an average of 10.3 points per game, and has given up more than seven points just once since Week 5.
The Tigers have firsthand experience with the Rebels’ defense, mustering just three points in their regular season meeting.
“They are so stingy on defense,” Young said. “Points are at a premium with those guys and if you turn it over or get touchdowns called back like we did the first time we played them, we can’t beat them. That’s the things we gotta eliminate.”
A lot of Tigers wanted that game back as they watched their rival celebrate near the Saluda paw at midfield. However, Friday night’s game at Thurmond presents an opportunity for redemption — and it’ll mean a lot more than it did Oct. 7.
“It’s what we wanted right here, it’s back, it’s like a rematch for us,” Mathis said. “We just gotta come back and try to play harder than we did, and hopefully, we can get the dub, everybody stay on the same track.”
